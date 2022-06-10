Kimball’s new varsity football head coach Derek Graves searched for sectors of shade on the school’s sun exposed campus – all while looking over a group of his new players working out in the relentless Tracy heat just yards away – before proceeding with the interview.
An accomplished college player turned coach – hailing out of Stockton – Graves knows better than most what it takes to prepare for a season of high school football.
As he continues to settle in his seat at the helm of Kimball’s football program, on-field accomplishments seem to take a back seat in the way he speaks of his responsibilities as a head coach. First and foremost, Graves values human development off the field.
“I’m a people person,” Graves told the Tracy Press. “I care about humans and their success on the field and beyond. I’m passionate about helping people and mentoring young people and helping them reach their goals on and off the field, making them better humans. That’s my main objective.”
In his career as a player, Graves played for the San Joaquin Delta College Mustangs before receiving a full ride scholarship to Idaho State University – a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 program – in 2011. He most recently coached at Delta College, as well as other local high schools.
Having experienced the highs and lows at the highest level of college football, Graves knows the importance of striking a balance between football and life outside of it – prioritizing the latter.
“Football will only last for so long,” Graves said. “I want to make sure these guys are great husbands, great fathers, great people in their community and whatever respective careers they’re going to be in. My goal is to make these young men the best people they can be.”
Though Graves’ priorities are firmly set, that is not to be mistaken for football and the results not being important. The former wide receiver was audibly excited about inheriting a talented, young Jags team and intrigued by the challenges that lay ahead with the program having graduated some key players in recent weeks.
“It was a great opportunity,” Graves said of taking the Kimball job at this stage of his coaching career. “I know the team had success last year (10-2 Overall, 5-1 VOL). They graduated a lot of seniors but we have a lot of good people on campus, as far as students and staff, and that is always a great start.
“Football-wise, we are going to be good. I’m very confident in my abilities and my staff. We have a group of great young guys and we are going to come in and compete for jobs. We are already working hard and we will be ready to play.”
• Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
