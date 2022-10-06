The Mountain House Mustangs’ tough start to their Western Athletic Conference schedule continued last week with a 29-21 home loss at the hands of the Los Banos Tigers.
Head coach Jabari Carr’s team went undefeated through pre-season (3-0), starting off a lot faster than in previous years – much to Carr’s delight. However, the very strong WAC league competition has proven a slightly tougher nut to crack.
After bouncing back from a league opening defeat at Grace Davis a few weeks back, the Mustangs came home and put the Johansen Vikings to the sword to get back up to .500 a fortnight ago. But, with a chance to start building some momentum against the Tigers, Los Banos came into town and had other ideas.
In a back and forth game, the Mustangs’ offense never clicked the way Carr would have liked to and certainly knows it can. The window for the visitors was left open and they accepted the invitation.
Junior quarterback Amare Brooks struggled to find his receivers on a consistent basis from behind center, going 8-20 for 164 yards and a pick on the night. However, in spite of that, Brooks was excellent in the red zone, throwing two touchdown passes.
The Mustangs leader found senior receiver Morin Goolsby Jr. for one with a six yarder. Senior receiver Antonio De Vito caught the other for a 19 yard score. The hosts’ remaining touchdown was punched in by senior back Orlando Syph who tallied up 14 yards on four carries.
Senior receiver Roy Gardner was Brooks’ favorite target of the night, hauling in half of his completions. Gardner had four receptions for 73 yards. On the defensive end, the Mustangs were led by junior safety Cedrick Major Jr. with 11 tackles. Junior linebacker Justin Fulgado chipped in with 10. Syph had six.
Kennedy 24, Millennium 7
The young Falcons are still in search of their first win since the opening day of the season (13-0 at Riverbank) after falling to 1-6 on the year in a pre-season concluding loss at Kennedy in Richmond.
Millennium will now turn their focus to Central California Athletic Alliance play. They’re set to host Big Valley Christian on Friday, Oct. 7 at the West High football field to start.
The Falcons came through a ton of challenging moments throughout their tough preparation schedule and head coach Jamani Woods will certainly hope that it has put them in good stead for league play. The potential is there – starting with a solid defensive presence. However, now it’s all about complete execution on the field.
The visitors had a tough night in Richmond with Kennedy scoring all 24 of their points in the first half. After the break, the Falcons looked to mount a comeback and had the majority of ball possession, but were only able to come up with one score.
The sequence, however, showed how well the defense and offense can combine for this team. First, senior Christian Lavagetto snatched a terrific interception inside his own end zone and returned it to the Kennedy five yard line.
Then, in the red zone, the visitors were able to mix it up enough to see senior quarterback Niko Garza waltz into the end zone for a rushing score. The Falcons were electric in that stretch. Garza went 5-12 on the night for 54 yards and a pick. He added 19 yards on four carries.
Elsewhere on the offensive end, the Falcons struggled to gain much ground. The running back room was able to muster up just 44 rushing yards on 13 carries as senior Ethan Dargin had nine attempts for 16 yards and senior Julian Wells had four attempts for 28 yards. The pair also chipped in with five tackles each on defense. Dargin also had a sack.
Lavagetto too had a good night on defense for the Falcons with four tackles and a forced fumble. Senior defensive back Miguel Rivera and sophomore defensive end Andre Saldate had three tackles each. Junior defensive back Mateo Williams had an interception.
Tokay 42, West 7
The Wolf Pack of West High resumed their Tri-City Athletic League campaign with a 42-7 home defeat at the hands of the Tokay Tigers. The loss comes after West won their first pre-season game of the year last week (12-0 vs. Argonaut).
Sophomore running back Jamani Hampton scored West’s lone touchdown of the game on a carry to put a consolation on the scoreboard. West is now 0-2 in league play.
Head coach William Edwards’ team will now get a chance to rest on a bye this week before returning with another home game on Oct. 14 against Lodi (5-1, 0-1 TCAL).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.