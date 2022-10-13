Mountain House 40, Beyer 6
The Mustangs bounced back from a surprise 29-21 defeat at home to Los Banos last week with an expert defensive display in a 40-6 trampling of Beyer at “The Range.”
After failing to maintain Western Athletic Conference momentum — and dropping to 1-2 — just seven days ago, head coach Jabari Carr’s team came out with a chip on their shoulder and performed like playoff hopes depended on it against the Patriots.
And though the offense perhaps wasn’t running as smoothly as Carr and his staff would have liked, the defense — marshaled by defensive coordinator Lonnie Walker — stepped up and set the tone to lead the team to a crucial victory. They had a total of five sacks and three interceptions in the win.
The Mustangs would not allow their visitors to get into a groove all night long and held Beyer at zero points until some way into the fourth quarter. Ahead 26-0 at halftime, the hosts posted 14 more points before finally taking their foot off the gas.
Junior quarterback Amare Brooks had a relatively cool night at the office, throwing 8-12 for 88 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Senior receiver Roy Gardner (5) and senior back Orlando Syph (2) combined for seven of Brooks’ completions.
Gardner produced an exceptional display on both sides of the ball, leading the Mustangs with two receiving touchdowns and one pick six. His five receptions amounted for 33 yards. Syph’s two were for 33 yards. He also carried twice for 18 yards.
Alongside Gardner, senior corner Izaiah Huizar chipped in with another pick six to cap off an utterly dominant and ruthless display from the Mustangs’ D. Senior kicker Montgomery Carey had a perfect night once again going 4-4 on PATs and 2-2 on field goals.
The hosts’ remaining touchdown of the night was punched in by senior back Luca Montalvo who had six carries for 17 yards.
In terms of tackles, the defense was led by Syph with nine. Junior full safety Cedrick Major Jr. had five tackles and a sack. Junior linebacker Justin Fulgado had four tackles. Junior tackle Nehemiah Williams had three tackles and a sack.
Central Catholic 49, Kimball 13
The Kimball Jaguars’ slow start to their Valley Oak League campaign continued last Friday with a tough 49-13 home loss to the Central Catholic Raiders at Don Nicholson Stadium.
The young Jags’ defensive line battles bravely every game but there is still work to be done there in terms of physical development as pointed out by first-year head coach Derek Graves after his team’s 55-19 loss to Manteca a fortnight ago.
In most games, the junior heavy defense is outmatched physically and that is now proving a significant challenge for the Jags two games into VOL play.
The visitors chipped away at the Jags right down the middle all game and notched up a total of 340 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the night. To that they added one passing touchdown to complete the damage.
The Jags tried to respond and kept the deficit at a one possession distance after the first quarter ended 14-7 Raiders. However, the visitors would continue their relentless pursuit of the end zone over the next two quarters – scoring 14 more in each – to put the game all but out of reach.
The Jags were down 28-13 at half time and would not score again while the Raiders continued applying the pressure. A bright spot for Kimball was senior quarterback Jayden McKey who threw 12-25 for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He found both of his favorite targets in the end zone with one each.
Junior receiver Darius Doyle had himself another impressive night in his breakout third year, hauling in five of McKey’s passes for 135 yards and a score. He had a long reception of 80 yards on the night.
Senior receiver Travis Marieiro continued his good work running routes with six receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown. Both Doyle and Marieiro also chipped in with six tackles each on defense.
The Jags could never quite get their run game going with senior back Sebastian Tate (11 yards) and junior back Jaden Ramirez (29 yards) combining for a total of 40 rushing yards on 11 carries.
On defense, junior middle linebacker Junior Saavedra led the Jags with nine tackles. Fellow juniors, safety Bodie Lychak and corner Preston Nunn chipped in with six and four respectively on what was a busy night. Senior middle linebacker Zachary Macmartin and junior defensive end Christian Taylor had a sack each.
Harker 48, Delta Charter 20
The Dragons came off a long month without a game to finish off their pre-season schedule with a trip to San Jose to face the local Harker Eagles. It was a tough challenge against a team that had only lost once up to this point of the season.
The Eagles went on to improve to 5-1 after taking down the brave Dragons 48-20, but there were plenty of positives to take away from this game for Delta head coach John Griggs and his staff.
Despite the defeat, the Dragons had their best offensive performance of the season and it came at a good time – just days away from their Central California Athletic Alliance opener at Stone Ridge Christian on Friday, Oct. 14.
It was a close one after the opening frame as the Dragons trailed their hosts by just one point at 7-6. However, a 22-point swing in favor of the Eagles (28-6) in the second quarter was detrimental to their hopes of victory.
The scoreboard read 48-12 heading into the fourth quarter, with the visitors able to complete an impressive eight point play to end the game on a high note.
Junior quarterback Clay Ellison was clutch for the Dragons, slinging two touchdown passes into the end zone and running one in himself to lead the offense. Both of Ellison’s passing TDs found the hands of senior receiver Tyler Payton.
Big Valley Christian 51, Millennium 7
The Falcons endured a challenging pre-season schedule and more of the same followed to start their Central California Athletic Alliance campaign last Friday.
Millennium, now 1-7 overall, hosted the Big Valley Christian Lions at West High and suffered a 51-7 defeat in the first of three CCAA games.
Despite the defeat, the early stages were not all bad for the hosts. After a scoreless first quarter, the Falcons held the lead at one point in the second when senior running back Ethan Dargin made it 7-6 with a terrific 75 yard kickoff return.
However, hungry for a win, the Falcons could not capitalize on the early momentum shift and were hit by 45 unanswered Lions points throughout the remainder of the game. 16 of them came before half-time to set the score at 22-7 Big Valley. The rest followed after the interval.
Dargin’s yardage on the special teams scoring play was the most ground the Falcons would claim that side of the ball. On offense, Dargin had just 12 yards on four carries. Senior back Miguel Rivera had nine yards on two carries. Junior back Patrick Walsh had nine yards on three carries.
Junior quarterback Niko Garza completed two throws on six attempts for 13 yards and one interception behind center. On the defensive side, senior defensive back Christian Lavagetto led with 11 tackles. Dargin and Rivera chipped in with five and four respectively. Senior defensive back Julian Wells had three.
Up next for the Falcons, a local rivalry CCAA clash against the Delta Charter Dragons on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Delta.
