The West varsity football team has won three Tri-City Athletic league games over the last four seasons. For the program, it’s now about rebuilding from the ground up – something new head coach William Edwards is passionate about and eager to do.
A lifetime of obsessive love for football brought Edwards to this moment. He played as a safety for the Kutztown University Bears in Pennsylvania after high school before being pulled into coaching by a former mentor.
Edwards didn’t have a plan of action in place after calling it a career after his college football days but voices around him pointed him back in the direction of his beloved football field – albeit closer to the sidelines this time around.
Despite not playing a traditional leadership position on defense, that’s exactly what Edwards was. A leader. He saw the field differently than others and his position on it allowed for him to help his teammates be successful.
“Years later, we had a discussion with my former coach and he brought up to me that I was always teaching,” Edwards told the Tracy Press. “Usually it’s the linebackers that call the plays on defense but I was always doing my checks at safety. I was making sure everyone understands where they need to be. The x’s and o’s of the sport have always been something that I absolutely loved and I figured why not give that back now.”
Obsession is a strong word but when it comes to sports, most accomplished people simply are – especially coaches. You have to live and breathe what you do every single day in order to get anywhere. You can’t dedicate your whole life to hours of practice and competition if it’s just a casual hobby.
Edwards spoke openly about his obsession with football and acknowledged that as one of the main reasons for him being a good fit in a head coaching role.
“Sometimes people look at me strangely when I say that this is an obsession, but it is. Coaching is,” Edwards said. “We spend so much time and energy in it, we have to teach ourselves how to separate ourselves from it in order to get that mental or physical break.”
For the new Wolfpack head man, family time is the perfect escape, though the mind never really switches off from the game completely. That stems from Edwards’ passion for the game as a whole. As a player, he was more excited about the preparation than the game itself. As a result, the West roster next season will have a true student of the game watching over them.
“It was never about the wins and losses for me,” Edwards revealed. “It was the preparation. I enjoyed watching film, breaking down what an offense, defense, or even special teams would do to set up on the field. My mind is still always going, trying to figure out how to get one more kid involved or how to break things down to make them as simple as possible for the players.”
Sport at any level is a wins and losses business but circumstances can play a major part in dictating priorities. The last winning season for West was in 2015, so Edwards must balance his goals and expectations with the reality of low participation over the past couple of years, with the COVID-19 pandemic drastically affecting rosters.
“I knew about the struggles of the school and how things have changed as far as kids not playing the sport,” Edwards said. “That’s the nature of the beast right now but I pride myself on getting kids to come out, have fun and enjoy their experience. Before wins and losses, we have to do the right things on and off the field to get them to participate again.”
As of right now, Edwards revealed that the numbers are climbing and everyone is looking forward to competing. His on-campus recruitment process started before his first day on the job. While he was still coaching in Fremont, his staff frequently visited the West campus and spoke to students about football.
According to Edwards, having those conversations was very important as he and his staff take on the challenge of changing the Wolf Pack mentality and culture in Tracy.
“The tradition here has not been effective recently,” Edwards said. “Kids hold on to that. They say that if they’re not going to be competitive then they don’t want to play. So, our narrative is: let’s be a part of the change. Come be a part of something. It’s easy to sit in the stands, it’s harder to affect change.”
The task at hand at West will not be easy. Despite great facilities on campus, the football program requires brand new foundations to be laid down before the work towards success can begin. However, Edwards is optimistic and excited – not only about trying to instill a winning culture but most of all about working with people and helping them get on track to achieving their goals.
“I enjoy projects and I enjoy rebuilding,” Edwards said. “That’s the reason I got into coaching. It wasn’t because I wanted to go 10-0 every year. My whole thing was that there are kids that want to play, that want to understand and learn football and use the values that you learn from the sport and go out into the real world. That’s motivating for me.
“West’s recent records did not scare me. Yes, we want to be competitive and we’re going to teach the kids about that but if we have given everything we have, then I can live with the results. Seeing people leave high school and go out into the world and be productive, have families, that’s a win for me. That’s what I look forward to.”
• Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.