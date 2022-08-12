Every day that the Millennium varsity football team reports to practice, second year head coach Jamani Woods makes sure to remind them that it’s another opportunity to get better.
Steady improvement has been the Falcons’ modus operandi throughout the summer. The team is constructed of just two seniors and a lot of newcomers to a game that is extremely demanding, both physically and mentally.
However, despite early challenges and ample teaching moments, Woods has never been discouraged. He believes in himself and his staff’s ability to coach, as well as the team’s willingness to get better. The season being so close to kicking off is exciting, rather than scary.
“I’m very confident,” Woods told the Tracy Press. “It was a little bit of a struggle bringing everybody together early on with guys coming from other sports, but they have bonded together very well. They’re very coachable and they do their job.”
Woods was calm when assessing his team. He is at peace with where they are as of right now. The ups and downs in a season are inevitable, but he believes he has enough strong characters on his roster to weather whatever the storms may throw at them.
Coming into a varsity season having to teach a chunk of the team about the fundamentals of the game from scratch is not easy. But Woods embraced it. Football is his life and being able to introduce new players to the beautiful and the ugly sides of the game is special to him.
“I have a true passion and love for it,” Woods said. “It’s exciting for me to be able to teach this game and help kids develop the same love that I have for it. It’s priceless. Seeing guys come from soccer, baseball, or non-contact sports, and embracing the contact. Enjoying it and getting excited about it. You can’t really beat that feeling.”
At the core of the young Falcons team that is continuing to learn is junior quarterback Niko Garza. Entering his third season at Millennium, Garza got some snaps last season while backing up graduating senior Shalin Ratna. He knew this moment was coming.
“It feels good going into the season as a starter now,” Garza said. “I’m feeling confident to go and lead this team.”
The Falcons QB looks comfortable in his increased role. He was leading the huddles with confidence and always looked to encourage his teammates. Once practice concluded, his good rapport with the team continued off the field.
Garza’s responsibilities as a leader were even more emphasized than usual this off-season with so many newcomers coming in. But he revealed that he enjoyed helping them get better.
One of his jobs is to put his teammates in positions to be successful and Garza acknowledged that seeing their growth during pre-season has made him feel good about the team.
“My whole goal is to help them and lead them to victory,” Garza said. “I’m looking forward to spending time with these guys, creating a bond, and winning.”
Woods is just as excited about Garza taking over the team as his quarterback is about leading them on the field. However, with excitement also come elevated expectations. He’s the go to guy now. The one all eyes are on during every offensive snap. But Woods has no doubt that Garza can shoulder the extra weight on his back.
“I think (Garza) has done a hell of a job stepping into that role and embracing it,” Woods said of his new QB 1. “He was eager to take it on last year when he was playing backup. You could see the excitement in his eyes, the eagerness to get out there and get his reps.
“He really enjoys playing quarterback. He’s smart and has experience and he’s ready. I expect him to take control of my team out there. He is my coach on the field. I’ve expressed that to him and he has understood that. I’m excited to see what he does when we get rolling.”
Senior tackle Rudy Hernandez will be another important cog to making Woods’ Falcons a well-oiled machine throughout the season. Leadership will be key and Hernandez is just one of two upcoming graduates on the team. He too is ready to lead on and off the field.
“For me, it’s about putting in the effort so that everybody else wants to put in the effort,” Hernandez said. “I’m excited and I’m trying to hype my team up to be excited. If I do my job, that will lead them to doing theirs.”
The Falcons finished last year with a 5-4 overall record (1-2 in the Central California Athletic Alliance) in Woods’ debut season on the sidelines. Naturally, in order to continue establishing a winning culture, Woods aspires to have another winning campaign.
Woods is a Millennium alumnus. He led the Falcons to a 10-1 (5-0) record 11 years ago as the quarterback. He knows all about winning here and realizes just what it takes to build the good habits required to succeed. However, he chooses not to focus on his or the team’s past too much. For Woods, it’s all about the now and the impact you can have on the future.
“It’s almost like having a clean slate,” he said. “If we focus too much on last year or just what we’re doing, we would be discrediting the fact that other teams are working and getting better too. We can’t do that. We have to treat every game like it’s our last. We can’t bypass anybody.
“I don’t know what type of a coach I’d be if I didn’t want to win but I also have moral victories. Having new kids come in and seeing the players they transform into by the end of the season, those are the kind of successes that you don’t see on the scoreboard, but they mean something.
“I’m still close with my high school coaches because they played a role in the development of my abilities and that I’m forever thankful for. I want to be able to pass that on to this generation now.”
