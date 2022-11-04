Editor,
I see and hear so much about the three E’s – mostly coming from members of that “patriot” group headed by one of them. To me the E’s stand for Exclusion, Evasion and Entitlement. We’ve all seen their terrible behavior.
No, I won’t be voting for any of them.
Nor will I be voting for the Republican Candidate for Congress – why you may ask? Well, a couple of DUI’s, harassment suits, ethics violation charges, bribery scandals – just don’t represent Tracy; we don’t need a thugish “mini-Trump” representing our community.
I will, however, vote for Josh Harder who has a proven record of bringing money to our community, of providing mental health coverage for our veterans and their families, who is fighting to bring down gas prices, who voted to cap insulin prices at $35 a month for those on Medicare – this is just to name a few of the things he has done.
I will also be voting for Dan Arriola and William Muetzenberg, men who grew up in Tracy, went to Tracy Schools, and went away for college like so many other young adults. But Arriola and Muetzenberg came back to give back. This alone says much about their character. They know first-hand how different, and yet how much is the same about Tracy, and their ideas are built on that knowledge. Reducing homelessness, (the first low-barrier homeless shelter is being built now), providing housing that’s affordable for first time home buyers, improving our local economy through Measure B (small business tax reduction, on the ballot today) and keeping us safe in their beloved hometown.
Don’t let the mini-maga contingent continue to terrorize our community. Instead vote for Harder, Arriola and Muetzenberg. Just think of H.A.M. when you’re filling out your ballot: Harder, Arriola and Muetzenberg.
Robin Cole, Tracy
Editor’s note: Tom Patti’s 2019 DUI arrest, where he reportedly had taken five Ambien tablets but had not consumed alcohol, was reduced to a reckless driving charge.
