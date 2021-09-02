A former Tracy Unified School District basketball coach was arrested by a multi-agency task force and charged with felony sex offenses with a child as part of an undercover operation on Aug. 26.
Ronald Ray Lovell, 56, of Tracy, was arrested for a felony charge of communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sex offense and two other felonies.
Lovell was the head coach for the Kimball High School girls sophomore basketball team from 2010 to 2015 and the head coach for the West High School girls varsity basketball team from 2015 to 2019. Lovell left the district in 2019.
In a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff office, Lovell and 17 other men were arrested as part of “Operation Catch-A-Predator,” an undercover investigation by the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force/Sacramento Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that ran from Aug.23 through Aug. 27.
The task force was joined by multiple agencies, including the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, the California Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s office.
During the undercover investigation, task force and Homeland Security detectives created an operating to identify anyone seeking a child for sex.
Detectives posed as 12 and 13-year-old boys and girls talking with men through online apps.
The news release said during the conversations online the suspects sent graphic photos and used sexually explicit language with the detectives.
Once a suspect requested to meet a child detectives arrived at a predetermined location and arrested them.
No actual children were used or placed in danger during the investigation.
The 18 men arrested range between 19 and 57 years old.
So far in 2021 the task force has made 55 arrests related to child sexual predators.
The sheriff’s office said during the COVID-19 pandemic children have been communicating with people more through social media and chat sites due to school closures and reduced extra-curricular activities.
The increased online activity has the potential danger of encountering a sexual predator targeting children for sex. Parents should monitor their children’s online activity and software apps.
Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477) or the Tracy Police Department at 831-6550.
• Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.