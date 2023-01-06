Work has begun on the Regency at Tracy Lakes development at Valpico and Corral Hollow roads.
On Dec. 22 crews from Janco Industries Inc. of Tracy poured the concrete foundations for the first model homes.
Regency at Tracy Lakes will be an active adult community. The 134-acre project will feature as many as 590 single-family, one-story homes for people 55 years and older. A groundbreaking was held in July for the community with a plan to build 75 homes a year. The model homes are expected to be complete in the spring with sales of homes starting in April.
Tracy voters cleared the way for the project in December 2015 when they approved Measure K, with 78% in favor, to establish a special allocation for senior-citizen residential units above the limitations of the Measure A slow-growth ballot measure passed by Tracy voters in 2000.
Roadwork at the project site will widen Valpico Road from two to four lanes.
The project will include park land, including a dog park, three lakes and a recreation-lifestyle center.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
