The traditional balloon launch and pancake breakfast at Lincoln Park at 6 a.m. on July 4 confirms that Tracy’s Fourth of July will have an almost-full slate of activities, including a parade and fireworks show, for the 2022 celebration.
The only thing missing is the day in the park at Lincoln Park, usually hosted by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce, but cancelled this year as the chamber does not expect to have enough staff members available to make it a successful event.
The parade is on, however, and Tracy City Center Association plans to start the procession at 10th and A streets at 10 a.m. on July 4. From there the floats, marching groups and other entries will head east on 10th Street and then turn right to head south on Central Avenue, finishing at Front Street Plaza at Sixth Street and Central Avenue.
Don Nicholson Stadium at Kimball High will be the site of this year’s Fourth of July fireworks show, hosted by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of Tracy.
Tamra Spade, Tracy Chamber of Commerce CEO, confirmed on Wednesday that chamber has permission from property owners in the Westside Specific Plan area, across Lammers Road from Kimball High, to launch fireworks on the Fourth of July.
The chamber is selling tickets to the show for $5, $2 for children 12 and under and seniors, and the show will include pre-fireworks entertainment from local clown duo Sparkles and Ravioli. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the fireworks will launch at about 9:30 p.m.
