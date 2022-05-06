Editor,
I’m sure I’m not the only person tired of reading Fox News talking points as “Letters to the Editor” in my hometown newspaper. Today’s attacks (Your Voice, April 29) on reality by Steve Wampler and Joe Walker illustrate my point.
Yes, there were a record number of illegal border crossings (and a record number of persons returned). Meanwhile employers piss and moan about “nobody wanting to work.” Who does those very low paid jobs? Not Americans.
And the other letter miraculously claims our President singlehandedly raised world oil prices! Amazing! Biden may have started his term stating he would cut our dependence on oil, but has he accomplished anything to that end? No.
Both of these writers need to learn to check more than one source before shooting their keyboards off!
Denece Vincent, Tracy
