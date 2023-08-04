The incoming freshmen at Tracy High were welcomed by upperclassmen as they learned about the school and campus during the freshman orientation Wednesday morning.
The nearly 450 members of the Class of 2027 were paired with members of the Tracy High Link Crew, upper classmen who serve as mentors for the freshmen during this first year of high school.
Freshmen were split into groups to meet with Link Crew leaders who took them on a tour of the campus. During the orientation freshmen were introduced to the school’s administrative staff, counselors and other staff members.
Tracy High and the rest of the Tracy Unified School District return to classrooms on Monday morning.
