April will be National Poetry Month and the Tracy Friends of the Library hope to find local poets of all ages to represent their community.
The contest is open to all Tracy-area residents and the theme is open. Sarah Bai, an Oxford-trained poet and teacher, will serve as the contest’s judge. Age categories include 12 and under, 13 to 17, and 18 and over. Prizes include gift certificates to Barnes & Noble.
Submissions will be accepted from March 13 through April 5, and the winners will be announced when the Friends of the Library hosts “Coming Together III: An Evening of Poetry,” on April 27 at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, where contest winners will have a chance to read their poems to the community.
“The Board of the Tracy Friends of the Library created the Tracy Poetry Contest two years ago with the help of Sarah Bai, a local poet. We were impressed by the number and quality of the submissions last year, and we are looking forward to another wonderful evening of poetry readings at the Grand Theatre this year,” said Michelle Mavis, president of the Tracy Friends of the Library.
Entries are limited to one poem per-person, with poems limited to 30 lines. The theme is open, but the contest is family-friendly so poems that contain explicit material or profanity may be excluded. To see the full list of rules, go to the TFOL Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TracyFriendsOfTheLibrary.
The Tracy Friends of the Library, a non-profit organization that has supported the Tracy Branch Library for more than 30 years, strives to encourage reading, writing, and the sharing of ideas within our community. The group seeks new members who want to help our local
library. For more information email tracylibraryfriends@gmail.com.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.