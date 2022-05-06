Finalists in the Tracy Friends of the Library poetry contest include: in front, from left, Benjamin Vierra, Layla McDonald, Asiya Haswarey, Angel Vasquez Garcia, Max Olmstead, Isabella L. Fontecha, Raisa Munir, Sophia Solano, Kristen Bowman. In back, from left, Melissa Santos from Congressman Josh Harder’s office, San Joaquin County Supervisor Robert Rickman, Tracy Mayor Nancy Young, John Thomas Serpa, Jean Wagner, and Stacy Thurston