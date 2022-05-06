The Tracy Friends of the Library recognized the winners of their annual poetry contest on April 28 during their “Coming Together: Poetry Reading and Awards Ceremony” event at the Grand Theatre.
The Tracy Friends of the Library host the contest every April, National Poetry Month, as a way to urge people in Tracy to share and express their thoughts and feelings through poetry. More than 100 people entered the contest, more than twice as many as last year when the group established the contest.
“It shows we have talented writers in our community and that the residents of Tracy are interested in supporting the literary arts,” said Jaqueline Nott, president of the Tracy Friends of the Library.
First place winner in the 12 and under division was Layla McDonald with her poem, “The Bengal Tiger.” Lily Boyer’s “The Doorless House” was second, Benjamin Vierra’s “War” was third, and Asiya Haswarey’s “The Forlorn Garden received honorable mention.
In the 13-17 division Angel Vasquez Garcia placed first for his sonnet, “Judgement.” Max Olmstead was second for “One With the Wild.” Sophia Solano and Kristen Bowman were third for “Passed By.” Isabella L. Fontecha received honorable mention for “Behind the Masks.”
John Thomas Serpa won in the 18 and up division for “Green and Gold.” Stacy Thurston placed second for “Cheers My Friend.” Raisa Munir was third for “I Once Was a Galaxy.” Jean Wagner received honorable mention for “A Half Moon Bay Kind of Day.”
