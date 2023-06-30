Editor,
I wish to express my frustrations and disappointment in the actions of council member Arriola and Mayor Young at the June 20 city council meeting. On the agenda was the city’s ability to FINALLY accept the 16 acres from Surland Development to build the Aquatics Center that Tracy residents have been waiting so long for.
In the 11th hour, Surland’s attorney submitted a list of demands to the city clerk and made a vague statement about how the city should not accept the land because it would cause further litigation. Mayor Young, against the advice of the city attorney, allowed the developer’s attorney to speak before the council for an amount of time that was far more than she allowed residents to speak.
Council member Evans stated that he had concerns that this was a coordinated stunt between the developer and council members that had taken money from Surland. Evans produced public documents proving that Young and Arriola accepted campaign contributions from Les Serpa and other Surland employees. Evans asked Arriola and Young to “prove him wrong”. But, in the end, Evans was correct and both Evans and Bedolla voted to accept the land in favor of the Tracy people but Arriola and Young voted against accepting the land.
It’s time that Tracy residents realize that the relationship between elected officials and big developers must end. This is the main reason that promises made by the developers go unfulfilled. We could finally, after 18 years be on our way to building a long-promised amenity, but this was again stalled by elected officials that place developer interests before our residents.
Rosario Arulappan, Tracy
