The Frank Bettencourt Memorial Museum put its collection of 50-plus antique and classic tractors on display for an open house and barbecue on Saturday.
Museum Curator Ken Herger of the Barnstormers, part of the Patterson Township Historical Society, said 250 people bought $25 tickets for the barbecue and fundraiser for the historical society and the museum, which continues the late Frank Bettencourt’s passion for collecting and restoring tractors from Stockton to Los Banos. Herger noted that Barnstormers members are mostly folks who grew up on nearby farms, and visitors to the museum always find a model that they recognize.
“People will come in and look and identify tractors, “That’s my grandpa’s tractor!’” he said.
Many of the tractors at the museum are in the process of being restored, and those that have been restored were brought out of their barns and put on display.
While each tractor is part of a San Joaquin Valley agricultural family’s story, there were other vehicles on display that also embody local history. Scott Ellery brought out his 1934 Fageol fire engine, which once served the community in the Oakland Hills as part of the Oakland Municipal Utility District.
Ellery noted that he first rode on this particular truck when he was a boy in Oakland, and his father knew the grandson of one of the Fageol brothers, who founded the company in Oakland in 1916.
The museum at 213 River Road is open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of every month. The tractors from the museum are also regularly featured in events and parades around western Stanislaus County.
