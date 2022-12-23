The officers from the Tracy California Highway Patrol Tracy office weren’t sure how many donations they would get for their annual Chips for Kids toy distribution this year.
When it came time for Saturday’s distribution at West High it turned out that that CHP had more than enough Christmas gifts.
In years past the CHP would set up their distribution site at West High a week or so before Christmas, inviting families they would put on their list based on feedback from schools, local community leaders and foster care agencies.
Now that the community is recovering from COVID-19 pandemic restrictions the CHP expects to get back into the routine. While the need is as great as ever, they didn’t expect to get as many donations as in years past.
“Our donations were a little low this year, but last week we got a little bit more toys than expected so we opened it up to the whole community,” said Officer Jesse Skinner, spokesman for the Tracy CHP office. It turned out that once the CHP asked the community for donations lots of folks were glad to contribute.
“A large majority just come from the community at large and then the local Safeway warehouse, they supply us a lot, the Elks Lodge, and then we put barrels out at Home 2 Suites, Walgreens here in town, Bank of Stockton. New Jerusalem School and Delta Charter helped us out this year,” he said. “We had quite a few people come to our office with carloads of toys. This community is really generous.”
It was a big enough turnout for donations that the CHP had to encourage a bigger turnout for beneficiaries. Usually the gifts just go to folks sign up in advance, but this time there were two lines at West High: one for the kids who had tickets from signing up beforehand, and another for drop-ins.
Skinner reported that 129 families, including 358 children, benefitted from Saturday’s event. On Saturday volunteers from West High, CHP Explorers and CHP families helped kids navigate through tables full of toys, games and sporting equipment.
“Prior to the pandemic it was a lot larger than this. We’re hoping in the years to come we’ll be able to get it back to what it was before.”
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
