Editor,
On Nov. 1 a group of Sutter Health nurses presented during Public Comments at the City of Tracy Council meeting. They explained that because their wages are not competitive nurses are leaving shortly after a training period at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, and asked for community and council support in pressuring the hospital to fill vacancies with permanent nurses, which requires competitive wages to achieve a stable workforce.
They explained that the vacancies have caused significant nurses’ exhaustion and exhaustion has the potential to cause errors. They also said a lack of appropriate levels of staffing leads to extremely long wait times in the ER department. That people get tired of waiting to be seen in ER and are leaving at a higher rate during periods of an understaffed ER without getting any care for whatever brought them to the ER to begin with. They also said as the community population has grown the hospital has not and asked the public to apply pressure to Sutter to build a new hospital.
How can we get this message to Sutter during open enrollment? Do not select Sutter as your Medical Group in your plan. Once you have selected a PCP, do not select a Sutter provider number on your enrollment form. My guess is a loss of customers will be how we as a community get Sutter’s attention to gaining Tracy citizens a fully staffed new hospital.
#ReduceERWaitTimes #SupportLocalNurses #NewHospital@Tracy
Karen Moore, Tracy
