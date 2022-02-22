Thousands of boxes of Girl Scout cookies arrived in Tracy Saturday morning as local troops prepare to begin booth sales of the cookies on Friday.
Michelle Mavis, Heart of Central California Service Unit 116 cookie manager, said 2,258 cases of cookies with 27,096 individual boxes in various flavors arrived in the biggest event of the season for Girl Scouts.
“It’s more than just a cookie for these girls. It’s really a chance for them to work on their entrepreneurial skills, their business skills, their money skills,” Mavis said. “They also earn 90 cents a box from each box sold and they use that to support their troop activities throughout the whole year.”
Troop leaders and volunteers spent the morning sorting cases and stacking orders to be picked up by different troops.
“We’re getting all our cookies for troops that preordered cookies for delivery to their friends, family, neighbors and then also for them to go out and sell at booths in local establishments within Tracy,” Mavis said.
Service Unit 116 encompasses Tracy, Mountain House and some troops from Lathrop with about 300 girls. About 20 troops preordered cookies for the delivery.
People who had preordered cookies would have “Girl Delivery” starting during the week with booth sales starting on Friday and running through March 20.
“They only come around six weeks a year, you can only get them for a very limited time,” Mavis said. “They’re only $5 a box, so for $5 you can support Girl Scouts and have a really delicious cookie.”
A new flavor, Adventurefuls — a salted caramel brownie style cookie — was introduced this year adding to old favorites including Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel DeLites and Lemonades.
“It’s a crunchy style cookie so it’s not soft like you think a brownie would be So that’s our new cookie, but the trusty Thin Mints sold the most this year by a landslide. We sold Thin Mints like crazy, still the most popular,” Mavis said.
She said for the most part Daisies, Brownies and Juniors, which cover about kindergarten through the fourth grade, will take part in the booth sales while high-school age Girl Scouts who are involved in other activities are mostly involved in presales.
“When you’re out buying a box of Girl Scout cookies it’s not about ‘I’m buying cookies,’ it’s about, you’re supporting girls learning skills that are going to take them through life,” Mavis said. “They earn patches for this. They earn prizes from Girl Scouts. They use this money to go on trips with their troop, so it just not just giving them $5. You’re really supporting them in all of their dreams and aspirations for the rest of their life.”
For information on the Girl Scouts Heart of Central California or to order cookies online visit https://www.girlscoutshcc.org/.
