The Millennium girls clinched their playoff spot on Tuesday when they defeated Central California Athletic Alliance leader Stone Ridge Christian 59-52 in Merced. The Falcons (11-13, 6-3 CCAA) are in second place in the CCAA and still have a chance to win league depending on the outcome of their final game against Venture Academy last night and Stone Ridge Christian’s final two games.
Sophomore Nichole Clark was the Falcons’ offensive leader on Tuesday with seven 3-point shots for 21 points, including three in the third quarter when the Falcons took the lead. Senior Maliyah Hutchinson scored 16 points.
Kimball 64, Weston Ranch 19
The Jaguars (19-4, 10-2 Valley Oak League) hold second place in the VOL after their 64-19 win at Weston Ranch High (7-15,3-7 VOL) on Tuesday.
The Kimball girls also defeated Manteca High on Monday, 52-28, and have a chance to move into first place in the VOL, depending on how league leader East Union does on Thursday against third-place Manteca.
Tracy 60, Stagg 41
Tracy High’s girls (18-8, 4-3 Tri-City Athletic League) beat Stagg High at home on Monday 60-41 in a non-league matchup. Senior Kelli Rickman scored 25 points and had 11 rebounds, Ariana Seierup added 12 points, and senior Maliyah Murphy grabbed 12 rebounds.
The Bulldogs are in a tie for third place in the league with Lodi, with playoff spots decided Thursday night as Tracy faced West at West High and Lodi faced Tokay at home.
The Bulldogs hold the advantage in the event of a tie after they defeated Lodi 44-29 at the Bulldogs’ senior night, the final home TCAL game of the season, on Friday. Senior Kelli Rickman scored 20 points in that game and pulled in 10 rebounds, while senior Kylie Van Os added seven points and had 10 rebounds.
Lathrop 52, Mountain House 20
The Mountain House girls took a 52-20 loss on Tuesday at Lathrop High, putting the Mustangs (9-10, 6-6 Western Athletic Conference) in fourth place in the WAC. Lathrop is 20-7, 10-3 in the WAC.
The Mustangs defeated Beyer 56-55 in Modesto on Monday, and have two more games, last night against Ceres and Monday against Beyer, to move up in the league standings for a chance to make playoffs.
Big Valley Christian 53, Millennium 48
Senior Maliyah Hutchinson and sophomore Nichole Clark led the Millennium girls to a 24-21 lead at the half on Monday at Big Valley Christian High in Modesto. The Big Valley Christian Lions came back with a strong third quarter to take a 39-38 lead and outscored the Falcons again in the fourth quarter for the 53-48 win.
Hutchinson led the Millennium offense with 21 points and Clark scored 18 points.
Millennium 60, Elliot Christian 19
The Millennium girls took control in the first half of their 60-19 win on Friday at Elliot Christian High in Lodi. The Falcons were up 37-12 at the half and continued to dominate in the second half, shutting out Elliot Christian in the fourth quarter.
Five Falcon players scored in the double-digits, including senior Maliyah Hutchinson with 12 points, freshman Synia Hunt and junior Zehnna Ndeithi with 11 points each, and sophomore Nichole Clark and senior Alexa Garza with 10 points each.
