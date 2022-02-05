The Millennium girls moved into second place in the Central California Athletic Alliance with their 35-31 win at Big Valley Christian High in Modesto on Tuesday. The Falcons held a 20-15 lead at the end of the first half, and extended that lead in the third quarter to 30-19, good enough to hold off Big Valley Christian’s late scoring run.
Senior Maliyah Hutchinson and sophomore Nichole Clark scored 12 points each, and senior Alexa Garza added eight points.
The win puts the Falcons at 9-12, 4-3 in the CCAA, a tie for second place with Turlock Christian. Big Valley Christian is 8-8, 3-3 CCAA.
Kimball 55, Manteca 34
The Kimball girls move into a tie for second place in the Valley Oak League with Manteca High on Tuesday with their 55-34 win at home over the Manteca Buffaloes. The Jaguars held a 15-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, and came out strong again at the end to secure the win.
Kimball is now 15-4, 6-2 in the VOL, and Manteca is 14-5, 6-2 VOL.
Los Banos 38, Mountain House 26
The Mountain House Mustangs took a 38-26 loss at home to the Los Banos Tigers on Tuesday. The outcome puts the Mustangs at 7-8, 4-4 in the Western Athletic Conference, and Los Banos is 18-4, 8-1 in the WAC.
West 39, Tokay 13
The West High girls claimed a Tri-City Athletic League win on Tuesday, defeating the Tokay Tigers 39-13 in Lodi. That puts West at 5-18, 1-6 TCAL, and Lodi at 9-10, 1-4 TCAL.
Millennium 62, Turlock Christian 44
The Millennium girls advanced in the Central California Athletic Alliance standings with a 62-44 win at Turlock Christian High on Monday.
Sophomore Nichole Clark set the pace with two 3-point shots in the first quarter and the Falcons held a 26-22 lead at the half. Millennium picked up the pace in the third quarter, continuing to outscore Turlock Christian through the second half.
Junior Zehnna Ndeithi scored 16 points for the Falcons, senior Maliyah Hutchinson scored 14 points, and Clark totaled 12 points.
Kimball 75, Oakdale 39
The Kimball Jaguars nailed their outside shots all night, sinking 11 3-pointers in their 75-39 win over Oakdale High on Saturday at Kimball High. Junior Caiya Sims scored 13 points, senior Jade Pedigo scored 11 points, sophomore Sierra Tuliau hit three 3-point shots for nine points, and freshman Emaan Khaliqi scored nine points, including two 3-point shots.
Tracy 38, Downey 25
The Bulldogs started with the lead and continued to outscore Downey High in the second half for a 38-25 win in Saturday’s non-league game in Modesto.
Turlock Christian 42, Millennium 39
Turlock Christian started with a 16-10 first-quarter lead and maintained that lead through the end for a 42-39 win over the Falcons at Kimball High on Friday. Sophomore Nichole Clark scored 16 points for the Falcons, including three 3-point shots, and senior Carolina Loza scored 11 points, including two 3-pointers.
The Falcons are now 9-12, 4-3 CCAA, and Turlock Christian is 8-9, 4-3 CCAA.
Kimball 53, East Union 47
The Kimball girls claimed a 53-47 win over East Union High on Jan. 27 in Manteca. Senior Deanna Amani scored 14 points and junior Caiya Sims added 11 points. Senior Arianna Rodriguez pulled in 16 rebounds.
Tracy 60, Tokay 13
The Bulldogs shut down the Tokay offense from the start of their Jan. 27 game in Lodi, with Tracy taking a 25-6 lead at the half on the way to the 60-13 win. Senior Kylie Van Os led the way for Tracy with 12 points and nine rebounds, senior Kelli Rickman scored 12 points and senior Adrina Zumwalt added 11 points.
Lincoln 42, West 17
The Lincoln Trojans took control in the second quarter to hold a 25-9 halftime lead over the West Wolf Pack on Jan. 27 in Stockton. West put up good defense in the third quarter, and Lincoln then dominated the fourth quarter for the 42-17 win.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
