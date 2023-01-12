The Millennium girls opened Central California Athletic Alliance play with a 36-34 win in overtime against Big Valley Christian High on Tuesday at Kimball High.
The Falcons (12-4, 1-0 CCAA) and Lions (10-4, 1-1 CCAA) played to a 32-32 tie in regulation and Millennium claimed the win in overtime.
The victory follows the Falcons’ 44-32 win at Holt Academy in Stockton on Saturday.
Junior Nichole Clark led the way for Millennium, scoring 10 points, including two 3-point shots, in the first half to help bring the Falcons a 23-13 lead at the half. Millennium kept up the pace in the second half with senior Kiana Ablaza hitted three 3’s, and it wasn’t until the fourth quarter that Holt Academy was able to outscore the Falcons, but not nearly enough to make much of a dent in Millennium’s lead.
Ablaza totaled 12 points for the game and Clark and junior Jocelyn Hernandez totaled 10 points each.
Mountain House 50, Los Banos 35
The Mountain House girls outscored Los Banos in the second and fourth quarters to claim a Western Athletic Conference win, 50-35, at home on Tuesday.
After playing to a 7-7 tie in the first quarter the Mustangs (10-8, 3-1 WAC) got a big contribution from junior Ela Estrella, leading her team to a 25-18 lead at the half. Los Banos (8-10, 1-2 WAC) hit a couple 3’s and some free throws, but couldn’t keep up the pace.
Both teams again hit just a few shots in the third quarter, but in the fourth senior Sariah Fobert was on-target with her outside shots, hitting for of her five 3-point shots in the fourth quarter to extend her team’s lead.
Beyer 70, Mountain House 65
The Beyer Patriots came to Mountain House High on Monday to take a 70-65 Western Athletic Conference win over the Mustangs.
The Mustangs held an early advantage with 3-point shots from junior Ella Estrella and senior Sariah Fobert, and sophomore Jariah Indalecio led the way in the second quarter as the Mustangs took a 41-28 lead at the half.
The Patriots (3-12, 1-2 WAC) toughened up their defense in the third quarter, and the Mustangs got into foul trouble in the fourth quarter, giving Beyer enough opportunities at the free throw line to tie it up 57-57 at the end of regulation. Indalecio and Estrella hit their shots in overtime, but foul trouble again was the Mustangs’ undoing as Beyer took advantage of its opportunities from the line to outscore Mountain House and claim the win.
The Falcons are now 11-4, with Central California Athletic Association play to begin at home on Tuesday against Big Valley Christian of Modesto.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.