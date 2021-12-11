Junior varsity: Granada Tournament
Tracy High’s junior varsity girls basketball team played at the Granada Tournament in Livermore on Dec. 2-4 and took third place.
Tracy opened with a 48-33 win over Monte Vista on Thursday. Leading scorers were Aliya Tipton with 16 points and Lauren Hoock with 11 points. On Friday the Bulldogs lost to Northgate 45-55. Leading scorers were Tipton with 20 points, Hoock with 13 and Mari Cornwell with eight points. On Saturday Tracy beat Mountain House 71-61, with Aliya Tipton scoring 36 points. Cornwell added 12 and Amaya Martinez added eight points. Aliya Tipton was selected to the all-tournament team.
Freshman girls: Green and Gold Tournament
Tracy High’s freshmen girls basketball team took first place in the Tracy High Green & Gold Tournament Dec. 2 to 4. Tracy beat Oakdale 52-9 in Thursday’s opener, defeated Gregori 49-13 on Friday, and beat Liberty High 48-41 in the final. ReAnna Zuniga was selected to the all-tournament team and Kyrrahlynn Dowell was selected as the tournament MVP.
Downey 43, West 33
After a slow first quarter the West girls started to hit their shots in the second quarter in their Dec. 1 game at Downey High in Modesto. Downey held the 14-11 lead at the half and came out strong in the second half with plenty of chances from the free throw line to maintain the lead and claim the 43-33 win.
West senior Zegfreid Pangaliman led the West offense with 12 points and senior Ashley Chan contributed 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.