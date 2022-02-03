The Millennium girls have collected some big wins at the end of the Central California Athletic Alliance/Mountain Valley League season, not only giving the Falcons a place in playoffs, but also giving them a shot at a share of the league title.
The Falcons’ 2-1 win on Tuesday at Venture Academy (12-9-0, 8-6-0 CCAA/MVL) in Stockton affirmed the Falcons’ second place standing in the league, behind only Holt Academy. A win at Big Valley Christian in Modesto on Thursday will put the Falcons (13-7-0, 11-2-0 CCAA/MVL) and Holt Academy (18-3-1, 12-2-0) in a tie at the top of the league standings.
Lodi 1, Tracy 0
Tracy High’s girls soccer team finished the regular season with a loss to Tri-City Athletic League opponent Lodi on Wednesday in Lodi. The outcome puts Tracy at 9-5-1, 8-2-0 TCAL, a tie for first place with Lincoln High of Stockton. The Bulldogs now head to the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. Lodi is 8-8-0, 5-5-0 in TCAL.
Lincoln 8, West 0
The West High Wolf Pack concluded its season with an 8-0 loss at home to Lincoln High of Stockton. The outcome means that Lincoln (14-7-0, 8-2-0 TCAL) will share the league title with Tracy . West finishes the season at 7-15-3, 1-8-1 TCAL.
Holt Academy 6, Delta Charter 1
Central California Athletic Alliance/Mountain Valley League leader Holt Academy came to Delta Charter High on Tuesday to claim a 6-1 win over the Dragons. Holt Academy is 18-3-1, 12-2-0 CCAA/MVL, and the Dragons finish their season at 7-7 CCAA/MVL.
Kimball 2, Central Catholic 0
The Kimball Jaguars got a key win on Tuesday, 2-0 against visiting Central Catholic High. Kimball is in third place in the Valley Oak League with a record of 10-7-2, 6-3-1 VOL, but still needs wins at Weston Ranch on Thursday and against Manteca at home on Monday to clinch a playoff spot. Central Catholic is 6-8-3, 4-4-2 VOL.
Lincoln 5, Tracy 4
The Tracy High girls soccer team’s winning streak came to an end on Monday with a 5-4 loss at Lincoln High in Stockton. The Bulldogs had been undefeated in Tri-City Athletic League play before going to face Lincoln.
Tracy held a 3-0 lead at the half, and Lincoln came back to outscore Tracy 5-1 in the second half.
Seniors Ashleigh Garcia and Bailey Gualco each scored two goals for Tracy, and Gualco and sophomore Ava Coverdale had assists.
Ceres 3, Mountain House 1
The Mustangs took a 3-1 loss on the road at Ceres High on Monday. It puts the Mountain House girls at 10-8-1, 8-4-1 Western Athletic Conference, good enough for third place in the WAC and a spot in playoffs.
West 4, Tokay 2
The Wolf Pack girls logged a Tri-City Athletic League win on Monday, 4-2 over Tokay High in Lodi. It puts West at 7-15-3, 1-8-1 TCAL , and Tokay is 2-11-1, 0-8-1 TCAL.
Delta Charter 2, Big Valley Christian 0
The Delta Charter Dragons claimed a 2-0 win on Monday at Big Valley Christian High in Modesto. Big Valley Christian is 2-11-0, 1-8-0 in the Central California Athletic Alliance/Mountain Valley League.
Tracy 8, West 0
The Bulldogs affirmed their position as the first-place team in the Tri-City Athletic League with their 8-0 win over West High on Friday at Tracy High. Tracy ran out to a 6-0 lead at the half and scored two more goals in the second half.
Sophomore Ava Coverdale and junior Savannah Cordero scored three goals each and seniors Ashleigh Garcia and Bailey Gualco each scored a goal. Gualco had three assists, Coverdale provided two assists, and Cordero, senior Emily Ecclestone and junior Emma Colmenero also had assists.
The win moved Tracy to 9-3-1, 8-0-0 TCAL and assures the Bulldogs of at least a share of first place in the league. West is 6-14-1, 0-7-1 TCAL.
Millennium 10, ABLE Charter 1
The Millennium girls hold third place in the Central California Athletic Alliance/Mountain Valley League following their 10-1 win on Saturday over ABLE Charter at Tracy High.
Freshman Demetriana Nunez scored six goals for Millennium and had one assist, junior Aurora Thompson scored two goals and had an assist, and freshman Dixie Villasenor and junior Danikah Nunez each scored a goal. Senior Berenice Torres and freshman Isabella Gomez provided two assists each, and juniors Pareen Grewal and Emilia Barrios-Cruz and senior Isabella Richmond all had assists.
The Falcons (12-7-0, 10-2-0 CCAA/MVL) hold second place in their league and have clinched a playoff spot. ABLE Charter is 0-10-0 in league play.
Millennium 4, Delta Charter 2
The Falcons stayed on their pace for playoffs with their 4-2 win over Delta Charter High on Friday.
Senior Isabella Richmond scored two goals for the Falcons and had one assist, freshmen Italia Bailey and Demetriana Nunez each scored a goal, and junior Aurora Thompson also had an assist. Sophomore goalkeeper Mia Hernandez had one save.
The Dragons are 7-6-0 in the CCAA/MVL and in fifth place in league.
