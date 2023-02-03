The Tracy High girls soccer team all but clinched their playoff berth with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over the Lodi Flames on Tuesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
The Bulldogs (6-3-6, 3-1-5 TCAL) have still lost just one game on their Tri-City Athletic League campaign and were able to record their third win with a start to finish domination of the visiting Flames.
Amidst all of the ties, head coach Phil Kalis will have been pleased to see his team control the game in such manner and play up to their high potential in the regular season’s penultimate fixture.
Junior midfielder Ava Coverdale scored twice for the Bulldogs to lead the team to victory. Coverdale took her tally to 13 goals for the season — continuing her fine run of form of late against Lodi. Tracy led 1-0 at half and finished the job off in the second half.
Sophomore Bayli Brown scored the ‘Dogs’ third to complete the damage. Junior Abigail Riley, freshman Olivia Colmenero and sophomore Jazmine Zaplen all chipped in with an assist each. Freshman goalkeeper Breea Lewandowski made two saves for Tracy’s third shutout of the TCAL campaign.
With the win, the Bulldogs saved themselves the headache of having to go away to league leading St. Mary’s (7-0-2 TCAL) and needing a result. Win, lose or draw, Tracy will get a crack at the post-season with four teams qualifying out of TCAL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.