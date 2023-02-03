If before the season someone had told West High girls soccer head coach Scott Behnam that his team would have their playoff berth fate in their own hands come the last day of the regular season, he would have been over the moon.
On Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m., that scenario will become a reality as the Wolf Pack (5-8-4, 3-4-2 TCAL) have set up a playoff eliminator against the Lodi Flames (2-5-2 TCAL) for the fourth and final Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) playoff spot.
West is on track for one of the best seasons in program history. With a very young team that was projected to be good a year or two from now, the Wolf Pack could get their first taste of post-season soccer as soon as next week.
With the trip to Lodi looming, the Wolf Pack hold a mental advantage over the Flames having beat them 2-0 at Steve Lopez Stadium on Jan. 17. That could help West not only in the game but also after if the two teams end up having the same record.
The Wolf Pack put themselves in position to fight for a playoff appearance by defeating the Tokay Tigers 3-1 on Jan. 26 — their third TCAL win of the winter.
It was senior night; the last home game of the regular season and the team left their graduating players with the perfect parting gift. And it was only fitting that senior forward Nicole Illovan broke the deadlock between the two teams to make it 1-0 in the second half.
New blood took over from there as exciting freshman forward Olivia Sams gave the Wolf Pack a three-goal cushion by scoring twice to make it 3-0 to the hosts. The Tigers grabbed a consolation goal late on but it was too little too late. Senior forward Hailey Stubbles chipped in with two assists on the evening.
Lincoln 4, West 2
The Wolf Pack could have secured their playoff spot with a game to spare but a trip to face the second placed Lincoln Trojans on Tuesday, Jan. 31 did not end successfully.
However, it was not for a lack of trying. West opened the scoring through a well taken corner by Stubbles but could not hold on to the lead with the Trojans able to respond twice to make it 2-1 at half-time.
After the break, the hosts converted once more from the penalty spot to put West in a tough position. The visitors continued fighting, though, and came back to within one goal through a strike from freshman midfielder Lucia-Noor Behnam.
The hosts were able to go on and grab a fourth to secure the victory, however, setting the Wolf Pack up for a nail biter against the Flames on Thursday night.
• Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
