Kimball 2, Oakdale 0
The Kimball girls soccer team opened Valley Oak League play with a 2-0 win on Tuesday at Kimball High. The Jaguars held a 1-0 lead at the half and scored again in the second half.
Sophomore Mia Leval scored both of Kimball’s goals, one of them on an assist from sophomore Emily Chacon. Senior goalkeeper Jordan Claire had six saves and senior Jazmin Saavedra had four saves.
