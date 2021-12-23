Tracy 1, Bullard 0
The Bulldogs put up an aggressive offense against Bullard on Saturday at the Enochs Showcase tournament in Modesto. Tracy made 11 shots, with senior Ashleigh Garcia scoring for Tracy in the first half after senior Bailey Gualco took a shot, which the Bullard defense deflected, and Garcia was there for the followup shot. Tracy senior goalkeeper Riley Murray had two saves.
Clovis 1, Tracy 0
The Tracy High girls soccer team took a 1-0 loss on Friday afternoon at the Enochs Showcase Tournament in Modesto. The teams were evenly matched in their offensive attacks, with Clovis making eight shots on goal and Tracy taking nine, including three shot by sophomore Ava Coverdale, which the Clovis goalie block.
Clovis broke the tie with a goal in the 66th minute. Tracy senior goalkeeper Riley Murray blocked seven shots.
