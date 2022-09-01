The Mountain House girls’ varsity tennis team kicked off their Western Athletic Conference campaign with a confident 9-0 victory over the Davis Spartans at home on Wednesday.
Head coach Andy Su put the Lady Mustangs through a stacked pre-season schedule in preparation for the league opener. The players were able to sharpen their tools against high level competition and it showed.
The Mustangs are the defending WAC Champions this season and they cruised to a sweep win over the Spartans to start their title defense. Five out of the six singles games ended in straight set blowouts.
Seeded at No. 1 for the hosts, Malvika Seth defeated her Davis counterpart 2-0 (6-0, 6-0) to get things going. No. 2, Lizzie Su, was the only Mustang to drop a couple of games in her 2-0 (6-1, 6-1) win.
Sophomore Akuokor Sai is the No. 6 ranked singles player at Mountain House for this fall and she was the first to secure a win on Wednesday with a 2-0 (6-0, 6-0) sweep, earning her the Player of the Match award, per Su.
No. 3 Cheon Delacruz, No. 4 Anya Palsson and No. 5 Akhila Maganti also won their respective matches 2-0 (6-0, 6-0).
The Mustangs would not be stopped in the doubles either. The hosts only dropped two games over three matches. The No. 1 team of Kavya Nigam and Ananya Reddy won their contest comfortably, 2-0 (6-0, 6-0).
Neha Bhaskarabhotla and Jannat Baig are seeded at No. 2 and won their match 2-0 (6-0, 6-1). No. 3 Shreya Wunnva and Kaaviya Selvakumaran also won their match 2-0 (6-1, 6-0).
