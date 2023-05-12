Editor,
World Health Organization recommends a daily intake maximum of 25 grams (5.75 tsp) of sugar per-person.
United States 126 grams, Germany 102.9 grams, Netherlands 102.5 grams, Ireland 96.7 grams, and Australia 60 grams.
We are the champions of the world! We are 23% better than the Germans and 506% better than the maximum recommended daily amount.
Spoiler alert! What do your white blood cells (WBC) think? WBC are the soldiers of our immune system, found throughout the body, protecting us from infectious disease and foreign invaders. They work with other organs and systems in the body to help us fight colds, heal quickly, and avoid imbalances like eczema and diseases like cancer.
Sugar and other sweets can paralyze the white blood cells for half an hour or more. A 1-liter bottle of soda (about 100g of sugar) makes your white blood cells 40% less effective at killing germs, which can negatively impact your immune system for up to 5 hours after consumption. Vitamin C is vital for proper functioning of WBCs. Sugar and vitamin C have the same chemical structure. When we eat sugar less vitamin C enters into WBCs.
Diabetes in the United States:
• 11% of the population has diabetes.
• 96 million adults (more than 1 in 3) have prediabetes, blood sugar levels that are higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes.
• Nearly one in five adolescents aged 12 to 18 and one in four young adults aged 19 to 34 have prediabetes. Diabetes is the most expensive chronic condition in our nation.
• 25% of health care costs are spent on diabetic care.
• $237 billion on direct medical costs and $90 billion on reduced productivity.
Wes Huffman, Tracy
Wes Huffman, Tracy
