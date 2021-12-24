Editor,
I have some bad news for Bruce Hotchkiss (Letters, Nov. 12), who complains that while his Social Security income is only increasing by 5.9%, the Tracy city garbage rates are rising by almost 22%.
The 22% increase is only the first five years of increases, so that the 60-gallon garbage and 90-gallon recycling and garden refuse toter price increases will climb by almost 100%, nearly doubling from $36.50 to $70.41 per month.
And, as Hotchkiss apparently knows, he is in part responsible for this regressive tax hike, which will harm poor people more than the wealthy or middle class because he supports elitist Democrat politicians.
Hotchkiss was a staunch opponent of recalling the hypocritical Gavin Newsom (net worth of $20 million), who could care less about working class people. Sorry, but you and others voted for the people increasing your taxes.
As the city statement notes, “In 2016, the state of California passed Senate Bill 1383 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that requires weekly collection of organics material, including food scraps.”
In other words, because all democrats believe the glorious myth that we are all going to die from global warming any day now, they’re going to stick it to working people.
Hotchkiss and other Democrats should remember the prediction of Al Gore and others in 2007-09 that “the entire North Polarized cap will disappear in five years.” It didn’t! When that time came in 2013, ice coverage was actually 50% higher than the year before.
Hotchkiss and other Democrats should oppose the increase and suggest the council ask the state to rescind SB 1383 since global warming is a farce – but the city’s proposed garbage rate hikes are something real. For once, Democrats should stand up for the working people.
Joe Walker, Tracy
