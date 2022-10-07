Editor,
Tracy needs a new brand of leadership to move our community out of our current rut. We are Gold Star and Blue Star parents. We’ve been in this community for 33 years and are saddened by increasing crime and homelessness. We need community-focused people to take the reins this November.
We fully endorse and support Dan Evans for Tracy City Council. Evans has supported our military families by fighting to get the Gold Star Flag approved to fly during Gold Star Family Day every year. He also organized and ran a candlelight vigil to help our community mourn the loss of our 13 service members in Afghanistan.
Evans is willing to take the heat. He has been active in our city council meetings for years. He’s been very vocal in speaking out against our status-quo politicians and our failed leadership. This is the kind of leadership we need in Tracy- unafraid to put community first and make positive change.
Scott and Julia Conover, Tracy
