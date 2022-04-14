Tracy, CA (95376)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 52F. WNW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 52F. WNW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.