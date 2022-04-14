Mountain House 707 Johansen 451
Last Wednesday was a successful day on the course for the Mountain House varsity golf team as they claimed a comfortable victory over Johansen at the Tracy Golf and Country Club in an 18-hole contest.
It was the widest margin of victory in the Western Athletic Conference history for the Mustangs as they averaged a score of 93.5 en route to victory over the Vikings. Chandler Frahm led the way for head coach Grant Davis’ team with an impressive tally of 80, just two better than his teammate Aayush Nilawar. Also in the 80’s was Dominic Moreno with 87.
Noah Ursal and Chris Bielfuss completed the five best scores as per the team golf rules with scores of 94 and 108 respectively. Also on the team was Jonathan Sunny who tallied 110.
Tracy 225 Lodi 198
The Tracy High varsity golf team suffered defeat at the hands of Lodi last Tuesday at the Tracy Golf and Country Club in a 9-hole contest.
The margins were tight between all five of each team's best golfers but ultimately the visitors were slightly more in control of their range, propelling the Flames to victory.
Leading the way for the Bulldogs was Jacobus Brakkee with a score of 40. Head coach Derek Solano had three more players scoring well in the 40’s. Owen Moore put up 42, Justin Kiester tallied 44 and Mason Davis notched up 46. Steven Lanning rounded out the five for the hosts with 53. Also on the team was Brandon Keith with a score of 55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.