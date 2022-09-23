Tracy’s own Gabriana Franco only needed one golf tournament at the intercollegiate level to show everyone in Iowa what she is all about.
Just over a month into her freshman year at William Penn University, Franco’s second ever event saw her break multiple school records and an all-time personal best. With the altitude that she is currently cruising at, it’s almost hard to believe that she was fully committed to softball as recently as six years ago.
“I got burned out and I just wanted to try something different,” Franco told the Tracy Press of her decision to switch sports. “It felt like it was time for a change and I knew that golf could give me a lot of opportunities.”
That it did. Franco’s talent on the course received nationwide interest and after speaking with over 15 schools, she chose to take her talents to Oskaloosa. The 18-year-old is competing in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Division 1 there.
This was all preceded by Franco playing out a Most Valuable Player type of season at Delta Charter High and graduating on the honor roll. In the meantime, she also competed a ton outside of school. As with everything she does, Franco fully committed herself to golf and the grind that comes along with it.
“They (Delta) allowed me to get to the level that I needed to get to,” Franco said of her experience as a Dragon. “They couldn’t have done any better with helping me to get to where I am now. They were patient and accommodating, allowing me to go and play tournaments and giving me extra time to get my work done.”
“That’s the biggest lesson I have learned during my transition to the next level, I realized that time does not stop for you. Here, when things are due, they’re due. And I enjoy it because it teaches me time management and things like that, but I’m grateful for what Delta did for me.”
The time, effort, and the late nights catching up on school work that Franco put in during her high school career are already paying off.
In only her first ever intercollegiate appearance on the course, Franco led her new school to victory at the Navy and Gold Classic. She claimed a crown for the win in the individual standings after hitting a 78 and a 72 (par).
Franco’s performance at the season opening tournament granted her a spot on the WPU varsity team as a freshman. That’s quite the feat in itself. But it’s certainly not in her DNA to rest on her laurels.
“I always want to do better and there is always someone out there working harder,” Franco said. “I’m always trying to push myself and it’s hard to please myself.”
Listening to Franco talk about her passion for golf and her work ethic, it’s tough to imagine someone outworking her. However, if that is the case, the results speak for themselves in her favor and they say a lot of the work Gabriana is putting in.
Franco entered the WPU record books on her second ever intercollegiate outing at the Northwest Iowa National Invitational the week of Monday, Sept. 19. There, she once again led the team as the Statesmen finished fifth out of nine teams.
Franco finished ninth overall individually but managed to post the best single round of the tournament. She hit a three-under 33 on the front nine of the course, breaking a 14 year school record for the lowest nine-hole score in history.
She then backed that up with the lowest 18-hole score in program history with a four-under 68, which was also her personal best to date. The previous record was 71. It was posted six times and one of them was by Franco’s current head coach, Elise Warne.
“I feel like that’s a pretty good accomplishment, it’s pretty cool,” Franco said of entering the school record books and besting Warne’s PB. “She’s an amazing golfer and I love looking up to her.
“I think I played well in my first two tournaments considering the girls I was up against have been doing this for probably three years and know the courses well and how to handle the pressure. I was just excited to go out and show my potential to the coaches.”
Franco never once broke out of her humble demeanor. She realizes that she’s doing great – and quite frankly unprecedented things – right now, but in order to keep the hard work going, she chooses not to think about it too much. There are loftier goals in her sights.
However, everything that she has already accomplished in such a quick time – including the Heart of America Athletic Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week award – deserves a moment of reflection.
“Sometimes it does shock me,” Franco said of her accomplishments and how quickly she has reached this level. “But on the other hand, because of the amount of work I’ve put in, it doesn’t. I don’t often say this, but I am proud of myself. I don’t always give myself the credit that I should, but I do know that if I put my mind to something, I can do it.”
Franco’s mindset and application cannot be questioned. She is currently in a non-stop pursuit of greatness. She knows that there is life in golf after college, despite only just getting started. That’s what attracted her to this sport. She craves more.
While Gabriana is in go mode, her parents back home, Adrian and Maribel, get more of an opportunity to look at her journey. They share her dreams and support her fully but also have an immense appreciation for how far she has come.
“We are so proud, and yet that feels like an understatement,” Franco’s mom, Maribel, said. “We love watching her grow and are so excited to watch her achieve her goals. She has a very strong work ethic and determination. I believe she was able to advance so much because of that, her dedication, but also her love and respect for the game.”
Gabriana admitted that the transition to living away from home has been exciting but also challenging because of how tight her bond is with her family. However, early success is certainly making it that bit easier.
In sports, though, adversity is along the lines of inevitable. It happens to everyone. In Franco, you sense a mental toughness able to overcome anything. However, in any case of emergency, her core support group is forever in her corner.
“There have been more than a few bad days,” Maribel revealed. “As parents, all we can do is be supportive, let her vent her frustrations and keep her grounded. Constantly reminding her that it takes time and patience and eventually, the work will show.
“We always talk about the long and short road and where she started. There is no easy road to success and no quitting in our house.”
The above makes it evident where Franco gets her mentality from. It was etched in her from the earliest of days. The self-belief, toughness, and understanding that it’s not always going to be a smooth road.
Franco described her journey so far as a ‘really big ride.’ But every single milestone has made every up and every down along the way worth it. The successes are sweet but they relentlessly make her hungry for more. Step by step, Gabriana is ticking childhood dreams off the list.
“When I first started, my goal was about getting to college,” Franco said. “I’ve always known that this is something I wanted to do since I was a little girl. I really wanted to get my academics paid for through sports. It took a lot of work but getting this type of benefit is nothing to complain about. It’s given me a lot of opportunities.
“It has been a little crazy at times. Kind of like wow, I’m really doing this right now. College golf is a big milestone for me, it’s a big accomplishment getting here. But I can really say that there are a lot more opportunities past this and I really hope that I’m able to reach those. I think that the sky's the limit for me.”
• Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.