Liberty 219, Tracy 237
The Tracy High boys golf team took a 219-237 loss on Tuesday to Liberty High at Discovery Bay Country Club. Freshman Owen Moore led the Bulldogs with a score of 37 on the par-35 course. Senior Justin Kiester shot 41, junior Mason Davis scored 44, followed by sophomore Steven Lanning (57), and freshmen Brandon Keith (58) and Jaden Ashley (64)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.