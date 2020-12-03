Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a new regional stay-at-home order on Thursday to take effect within 48 hours if the intensive care unit capacity of a region’s hospitals falls to less than 15% availability as COVID-19 cases reached record levels across the state.
The new order arranges counties into five regions; Northern California, Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California. San Joaquin County is assigned to the San Joaquin Valley region.
If triggered, the new stay-at-home order prohibits gatherings of any size, closes certain business except for critical infrastructure and requires 100% face coverings and social distancing for a minimum of three weeks.
Newsom said four of five regions, including the San Joaquin Valley region are projected to fall below the 15% capacity by early December with the last, the Bay Area region, reaching the stay-at-home trigger point by mid-to-late December.
“The bottom line is if we don’t act now California’s hospital system will be overwhelmed, if we don’t act now we will continue to see a death rate climb, more lives lost,” Newsom said.
Among “sectors” the regional order will close are:
• Indoor and outdoor playgrounds
• Indoor recreational facilities
• Hair salons and barber shops
• Personal care services
• Movie theaters
• Wineries
• Bars, breweries and distilleries
• Family entertainment centers
Some business can remain open with 100% face coverings and social distancing:
• Outdoor recreational facilities can operate without food or drink
• Retail can continue indoor operation with 20% capacity with metering at entrances and n no eating or drinking inside
• Shopping centers can open at 20% capacity
• Restaurants will be open only for take-out and delivery only
• Place of worship can only have outdoor services
• Offices will allow only remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where
• remote working is not possible
• Hotels and lodging will be open to support critical infrastructure
• Entertainment and professional sports can continue without live audiences
• Schools that received a waiver can remain open
All non-essential travel will be restricted statewide. Outdoor recreational activities including walking, running and exercise with members of the same household are allowed.
Newsom said the new stay-at-home order was a temporary moment.
“This is not a permanent state. This is what many had projected, we had predicted, the final surge in this pandemic,” Newsom said. ”There is light at the end of the tunnel, we are a few months away from truly seeing real progress with the vaccine — real distribution, real accessibility, real availability.”
For more information on the new regional stay-at-home order visit www. https://covid19.ca.gov/
