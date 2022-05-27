California lawmakers pledged on Wednesday to make pending gun-control legislation a top priority as their response to Tuesday’s shooting at a Texas school.
On Tuesday an 18-year-old man wielding an assault rifle locked himself in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvadle, Texas, and killed 19 children and two teachers before a border patrol agent was able to enter the classroom and kill the gunman.
On Wednesday California Governor Gavin Newsom, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro-Tem Toni Atkins condemned the shooting and said that gun control legislation in progress now will be expedited.
“California already has strong gun laws on background checks, limiting purchasing by age and restraining orders to prevent gun violence,” Rendon said. “Still, if there is anything more that we can do, we are compelled to do it.”
“It is also our hope that other states will join California and end the stranglehold that gun violence has on our country.”
Atkins also urged other legislators around the county to “put their extreme and misguided ideologies aside,” and consider that children today are scared to go to school because of repeated shooting incidents.
“Let’s be very clear: Unless we take action and political leaders take real responsibility, we will continue to grieve and mourn. Today, California leaders continue to take action, and we push, plead and implore other states and our federal partners to bravely do the same.”
Newsom started his part of the press conference with a reference to a gun control law passed in 1967 under then-Governor Ronald Reagan, a law supported by Republicans and the National Rifle Association, that prohibited open-carry of loaded firearms. The Mulford Act was in response to a demonstration at the California State Capitol on May 2, 1967, when members of the Black Panther Party carried firearms into the Capitol building as a protest to an earlier version of the bill.
On Wednesday Newsom announced that he has committed to signing four bills, including AB 2571, which would restrict marketing of firearms to minors; AB 1621, which would restrict “ghost gun” kits that could be used to build untraceable firearms; SB 1327, which allows for “private rights of action” through civil courts to enforce laws pertaining to illegal ghost guns or assault weapons; and AB 1594, which allows victims of gun violence to sue gun makers and sellers.
Newsom said he expects other gun control bills to move through the legislative process quickly.
“We’re here resolved, focused, energetically, on moving well over a dozen bills forward, getting them to my desk, where I will enthusiastically be signing the bills by the end of next month.”
In response to a reporter’s question, Newsom said he expects the new laws will make California safer.
“It’s not opinion, it’s not conjecture, this is just stubborn fact: From 1993 to 2017, these are exact numbers, California’s gun murder rate dropped 55%, gun death rate dropped 62%, outperforming the rest of the nation because of our gun safety laws,” he said. “We don’t think they work. We know they work.”
“We believe successful implementation and application of rules and regulations will put more pressure on like-minded states and those who are on the fence to consider our approach as a much more appropriate response to what’s going on in our country,” he said, adding that in the absence of federal leadership it will be up to states and local jurisdictions to set the tone for gun policy.
“The nation’s largest state, the fifth-largest economy in the world, a state that’s led the national debate on common-sense gun safety reform, we’re going to continue to advance that reform and we’re taking it to a whole ‘nother level with a sense of urgency that this moment requires,” he said.
“We’ll continue to do our part, punch above our weight, try to work with governors, all political stripes in other states, mayors in other states that understand this, particularly mayors that are on the front lines, and continue to advance common sense gun safety until we break through with the United States Senate. Until that moment we’re not going to give up or give in to that cynicism. We’re not going to roll over and accept the status quo.”
