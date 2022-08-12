Tickets go on sale this week for the upcoming season of performances at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
Members of the Grand Foundation, who had the first chance to buy tickets this week, got a look at the season at a preview party on Aug. 4. The event included a brief solo acoustic set by Drew Harrison of the Sun Kings, a band that plays music from the Beatles and will perform on April 8, 2023.
City of Tracy Cultural Arts Manager Anna Cross introduced the other acts that will appear over the 2022-23 season, including comedy, classic rock, family entertainment, and music and dance from local as well as international artists.
“It is with great pleasure that I invite you to The Grand’s 2022-23 Season,” Cross said. “For those that have joined us before, I’m excited to welcome you back. For those who haven’t yet had the opportunity to visit our incredible venue and see what we’re all about, you are in for a true treat!”
The season kicks off on Sept. 10 when the Grand Foundation hosts “Dancing with the Tracy Stars All Stars,” benefit show for the foundation with the community’s favorite local celebrities from past contests returning to the stage.
Musical legends coming to the Grand in next month include Tony! Toni! Toné! with their R&B sound from the 1980s and 90s on Sept. 16; high-energy rockers Night Ranger, still touring and recording after 40 years, on Sept. 23. and Masters of Hawaiian Music, George Kahumoku Jr., Daniel Ho and Tia Carrere, on Sept. 24.
Performers in the upcoming season range from Grammy Award winners to international dance sensations and include Gospel Hall of Famers the Blind Boys of Alabama with special guest Charlie Musselwhite; top 40 singer-songwriters Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn and Sarah Jarosz together in concert; Steinway Artist Robin Spielberg; virtuosic musicians The Queen’s Cartoonists; the Stockton Symphony; Jim Curry performing the music of John Denver in “A Rocky Mountain Christmas;” Nashville’s country duo The Wildcards; Bluegrass Grammy winners Steep Canyon Rangers; the Stunt Dog Experience; and Tommy Castro and The Painkillers.
The season features the return of crowd favorites like Y&T and The Nutcracker, and will also include acts from around the globe including Zakir Hussain and Masters of Percussion, Nella, Caro Pierotto, Nobuntu, An Irish Christmas, Nochebuena, Mariachi Women Warriors, and Malevo—the Argentinean sensation featured on “America’s Got Talent.” Tribute bands will bring the music of The Beatles, Santana, Fleetwood Mac and more.
A new “Movie Mondays” series will present some of Hollywood’s most beloved films in the Eleni Kounalakis Theatre, and a new series in the Studio Theatre, The Comedy Zone, which will feature some of the hottest comedians in the country. For those bold enough to take the stage themselves, open mic nights will be returning to the Studio Theatre.
Information on shows and tickets is at AtTheGrand.org, by email at BoxOffice@cityoftracy.org, or by calling (209) 831-6TKT (6858).
Information on the Grand Foundation, which offers benefits for various levels of membership, including ticket and art gallery discounts, advanced ticket sales and VIP packages, is at www.grandfoundation.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
