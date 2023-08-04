Press staff report
As part of the 100th Anniversary celebration for the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, the Grand Foundation will host a live art contest for young local artists.
The 2023 Quick Draw Art Contest is open to high school students from the Tracy and Mountain House area and will take place on Sept. 10. In a quick-draw exhibition artists create their work live, in public, in a specified amount of time.
“This is something that has never been done before in our communities and the Grand Foundation is thrilled to give these young artists a platform and a chance to make a little money through their artistic expression,” says Linda Wilcox, President of the Grand Foundation Board.
The Foundation will auction off the art created on Sept. 10 during the Grand Foundation Centennial Gala on Sept. 23, with a portion of the final auction price going directly to the young artists. The work will also be displayed in the Grand Theatre, acknowledged in the Tracy Press and online on the Foundation’s social media platforms, in addition to cash prizes of $300, $200, and $100 to the top-voted entries. To create their work, the teenagers will receive a $75 stipend to pay for their supplies.
“This unprecedented contest is all part of the Grand Foundation’s efforts to support the Grand Theatre and foster artistic expression throughout our community and especially amongst young people,” said Board Member Germaine Clark. “Some of these artists may just be starting remarkable careers and we want to make sure they feel supported by their community and that we give them the best possible launch into the future.”
The contest will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Grand Theatre, 715 Central Ave. Artists can register starting Aug. 7 by scanning the QR code at the contest website: www.grandfoundation.org/quick-draw.
The Grand Foundation is the only community-based, non-profit organization supporting programming and education at the Grand Theatre. The foundation laid the groundwork for the concept of a community arts center more than 20 years ago, fostering community and government support, and leading to the brick-and-mortar funding campaign for the design and building of the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts. The campaign raised almost $2 million. Since the theatre opened in 2007, the Grand Foundation has annually given tens of thousands of dollars to support operations, technology upgrades and programs. Learn more at the Grand Foundation website: www.grandfoundation.org/.
Contact Germaine Clark at clarkgoblue@sbcglobal.net for more information.
