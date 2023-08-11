The Grand Theatre Center for the Arts announced its 2023-24 presenting season to a crowd of Grand Foundation members last week.
The centennial year of the historic Grand Theatre will bring an array of world-class performers and experiences to the city of Tracy including comedy, rock, jazz, family entertainment, music and dance from around the world, and Centennial Selections. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Monday, August 14.
“We have an exciting 2023-34 season planned as we celebrate the centennial year of our historic Grand Theatre,” Cultural Arts Division Manager Anna Cross said. “For those that have joined us in past seasons, I’m excited to welcome you back. For those who are new to experiencing what our incredible venue offers our community, we are glad you are here!”
The season kicks off on Sept. 9 with Pablo Cruise, which reached the top 10 with mega hits like “Whatcha Gonna Do When She Says Goodbye?” and “Love Will Find A Way.”
The Grand Foundation will host its Grand Centennial Gala with a performance by Jeff Bordes on Sept. 23. The 100th Anniversary celebration of the Grand Theatre will be an evening of art, entertainment, and giving.
Centennial Selected performances include:
Sept. 30 - When You Wish Upon a Star, a jazz tribute to 100 years of Disney.
April 6 - The Triplets of Belleville, a beloved animated film on the big screen accompanied by a live jazz orchestra performing the original score, conducted by Benoit Charest.
May 18 - The Gatsby Redux by Mixed eMotion Theatrix, a full-length, site-specific production inspired by The Great Gatsby. This performance will take audiences on a choreographed journey starting approximately two blocks from the Grand and will finish on the Grand’s main stage.
Performers in the upcoming season range from Grammy Award winners to international dance and music sensations, including:
• Lyric & Spirit, an international celebration of woman’s voices;
• Five-time Grammy Award Winner, The Robert Cray Band, who blends American blues, rock, R&B, soul, jazz, and funk;
• The Doo Wop Project with fresh renditions of classic doo wop as well as “doo-wopified” versions of contemporary hits;
• A satirical roast of over 30 Broadway hits with Forbidden Broadway;
• Jazz at Lincoln Center presents Sing and Swing, who will be armed with prodigious trumpet talent and vocal charm;
• From the high-brow to the low, the Complete History of Comedy (abridged) leaves no joke untold as they deconstruct the entire history of comedy in 90 rollicking minutes;
• Folsom 68: The Definitive Johnny Cash Tribute brings a realistic tribute in both sight and sound;
• Adaawe mixes West African roots, gospel harmonies, and American funk in this women-led ensemble;
• MU’OLAULANI Hālau Hula Ka No’eau is dedicated to preserving cultural traditions by performing the courtly dances of Hawaiian Royalty;
• Dinosaur World Live is an entertaining and mind-expanding Jurassic adventure, live on stage;
• The Young Dubliners are among the world’s leading Celtic rock bands;
• Lula Washington Dance Theatre is recognized for its unique blend of African, Afro-Caribbean, modern, street dance and jazz techniques;
• The Brit Pack takes audiences on a journey through a dynamic blend of British classics;
• Comedian Jeff Allen, brings rapid-fire humor that centers on marriage and family;
• Catch A Wave: The Beach Boys Show, is a world-renowned show that brings vocal harmony beyond belief.
The season will also feature the return of crowd favorites like Y&T, An Irish Christmas, Frankenstein, Stockton Symphony, The Wildcards, Dia De Los Muertos Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno, Diwali Festival of Lights, and The Nutcracker.
The Comedy Zone, which features some of the hottest comedians in the country, will also be returning along with Open Mic Nights. Movies will be seen during the Holidays and for “Tracy Arts Month” in April.
The full 2023-24 season list is available at https://atthegrand.org/shows-theatre/
Tickets can be purchased by visiting AtTheGrand.org or by contacting the Box Office, located at 715 Central Ave. in Tracy. For information call (209) 831-6TKT (6858) or email BoxOffice@cityoftracy.org.
The Box Office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on alternate Fridays, and 1 hour prior to any ticketed performance.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
