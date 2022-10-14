About the time he reached his 90th birthday Don “Snake” Myers figured it was getting close to the time when he should park his motorcycle for good.
He still had a few more miles that he wanted to travel, and on Sunday Myers, now 91, took one more ride on his Harley Davidson from Hayward to Tracy so he could hand the motorcycle to its new owner, Corey McClendon, Myers’ grandson.
Joining him for the ride were about 75 bikers representing motorcycle clubs from all over the Bay Area, friends he has made over more than 70 years of riding. Myers rode at the head of the procession as they came over the Altamont Pass, into Tracy along 11th Street and to his daughter Stephanie McClendon’s home on Golden Leaf Lane, where he handed the keys to Corey.
Corey, 28, said he has experience riding motorcycles, but nothing like the 2010 Harley Davidson FLTC Ultra Classic that he received on Sunday. He noted that he has two uncles who are experienced riders to help him get used to the large motorcycle.
“It’s a big blessing getting this from my grandpa. I’m really excited,” he said. He added that part of what makes his grandfather such an inspirational person is his ability to make friends.
“He knows everyone. Everywhere he goes he knows people. Every block he goes through he knows someone,” McClendon said.
“All I can say is he’s amazing. He’s kind, the nicest-meanest guy you’d ever meet, you know what I mean? He’s a sweetheart. It’s a blessing being next to him.”
Mechanics and transportation have been at the center of Myers’ life over the years.
“I used to own a refrigeration, washing machine and appliance business, and I used to have a motorcycle business. I had a body and fender, custom van shop,” he said, adding he’s also worked as a longshoreman, and retired after working at the Nummi plant in Fremont.
Sunday’s ride to Tracy was a chance for Myers to look back on the friends he’s made, which is what he will miss most about riding, and the places he’s seen, with each motorcycle in his collection representing adventures he’s had.
“I’ve been to New York on this one, probably about four times,” Myers said of the motorcycle emblazoned with his nickname. He said it has about 90,000 miles on it, plus a new motor, so he expects his grandson will put a lot more miles on it.
Myers said he started riding scooters as a youth and ever since he started riding motorcycles he has acquired a variety of makes and models, all in addition to a car collection that he keeps.
“I’m giving all four of my Harleys away and my 750, I’m giving that away, and keeping my Montgomery Ward, my Sears and my Yamahas,” he said. After riding a limousine back to Hayward he expects his Porsche will be his primary mode of transportation, “and my 1936 Ford, and 1937 Ford, my PT Cruiser convertible, my truck.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
