Starting this week the road construction project on Grant Line Road between Naglee and Lammers roads will take place at night.
The city of Tracy has directed the contractors to do the work between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. in order to minimize traffic delays for residents and commuters along the busy corridor.
During construction the road will have one lane open to traffic, but there may be occasions when the contractor must use flaggers to manage traffic flow. The city recommends alternate routes if possible.
This project is part of the city’s annual street improvement program and consists of asphalt concrete overlay, including grinding, paving, slurry sealing, signing, striping, traffic signal loop replacement, sidewalk repair, curb and gutter repair, and curb ramp replacement.
Other pavement repair is taking place along Tracy Boulevard between 12th Street and Lowell Avenue, work on Valpico Road between Tracy Boulevard and MacArthur Drive has been completed, and work on Clover Road will be scheduled following the completion the Grant Line improvements.
The street section selections were based on a life cycle and cost-benefit analysis using the city’s Pavement Management Program, and in coordination with the City’s Street Maintenance Division. Weather-permitting, the full project is anticipated to be complete in December.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
