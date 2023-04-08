The city of Tracy has accepted a $20,000 Rachel Ray Save Them All Grant to support the care of newborn kittens and spay/neuter of cats at the Tracy Animal Shelter.
On a unanimous vote on March 21 agreed to accept the grant and add the money to the Tracy Police Department’s budget for animal services.
Animal Services Supervisor Brittany Pasquale reported that the grant will provide enough funding to care for 100 neonatal kittens, and complete 202 targeted spay/neuter of cats that live in the areas where the kittens are being brought in from.
Newborn kittens that have been separated from their mothers must be bottle-fed every 2 hours until they are 4 weeks old, Pasquale reported. She added that shelter staff tracks where kittens are being brought in from, allowing Animal Services to target the areas where spay/neuter of stray cats would be most effective in controlling the local cat population.
