A new “Discover Tracy” tourism campaign touting the city as preeminent visitor destination looks to help kickstart the local economy as it continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.
A $65,000 tourism grant from San Joaquin County will boost the local effort to market tourism and hospitability businesses.
Dino Margaros, executive director of the Tracy City Center Association, said the new tourism campaign will help get the word out what Tracy has to offer for visitors.
“We have a lot to promote. There’s a lot going on in the city. There’s a lot that people don’t know about. And whether that’s on a local or even regional basis it’s the ability to get the word out on what is going on downtown, what is going on in the city of Tracy, what is going on at the Grand Theatre, all of that,” Margaros said. “So we looked at it as an opportunity to say, ‘Hey, this can supplement and help promote everything that’s going on in our city and make people a little bit more aware that we do have quite a bit going on with respect to events and facilities that the general public may not know or be aware of.’”
The grant is from $300,000 set aside in the county’s 2021-22 general fund for tourism recovery. The funding is slated to support tourism marketing efforts throughout the county to increase awareness and promote visiting events, businesses and activities county-wide through online marketing, social media and advertising.
The tourism campaign was started in partnership with the city, the Tracy Chamber of Commerce and TCCA.
The campaign will add to the city efforts to support the recovery of the local economy, which includes the establishment of the COVID-19 Strategies Committee, support of the downtown “Streatery,” long-term outdoor dining program, the “Support Tracy” campaign, and an online business directory.
The city has hired Tripepi Smith, a marketing, technology and public affairs consulting service to put the new marketing campaign into effect.
“I think obviously it’s a good thing, it gets people’s attention, it allows us to have some fun getting to do promotions that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to do, whether that’s radio or print or social media, those kinds of things. We’re looking to spend that money as effectively as possible to reach the most people as possible,” Margaros said. “It needs guidance so obviously there is a consultant involved to help guide us along the line, but it’s definitely a true partnership between economic development, the city of Tracy, the Grand Theatre, the Chamber and TCCA.”
Margaros said the campaign has already kicked off on social media, promoting events at the Grand. He said it is a quiet time bit as time goes on there will be more promotions once the season ramps up.
Over the next couple of weeks more of the tourism related messages will be coming out to the public as the campaign kicks into full swing.
A video touting Tracy amenities was shown during Tuesday’s State of the City at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
“A lot of the times we look at ways, how can we promote Tracy as a city overall the amenities that we have whether it is Legacy Fields, whether it’s downtown, whether it’s an event —anything along those lines,” Margaros said. “Promotion gets to be expensive and while maybe they aren’t traditional tourism items they do bring people to town. People do come for events at the Grand, shows at the Grand. They come to our events downtown; whether it’s block parties, whether it’s Taps on 10th, whether it’s Wine Stroll, things on those lines. Certainly Legacy fields and items like that for tournaments are definitely a draw.”
For more information on “Discover Tracy” visit https://www.cityoftracy.org/services/visitors.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
