Editor,
I would like to thank those who attended the opening of my photography exhibition, "What I Want to Say," at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts this past Saturday. It was a dream come true to see the photographs of local artists and their studios on the walls of the Grand Theatre's galleries.
I owe a debt of gratitude to William Wilson, Cultural Arts Supervisor at the Grand Theatre, for his guidance and for creating a stunning display of my work. I would also like to thank the Tracy Arts Commission for providing financial support for the exhibition and accompanying book.
I hope that others will stop by the exhibition during the Art Walk/Wine Stroll this Saturday to join the celebration of our local creative community.
Tiffanie Heben, Tracy
(0) comments
