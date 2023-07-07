Editor,
Thank you Citizens of Tracy for making your voice heard, re: the Aquatics Center. Supposedly, over 100 “yes” letters were sent to the City Council, re: accepting the 16 acres of land from Ellis.
Also, thank you to Council Members Bedolla and Evans for bringing this item back to the City Council, which originally did not pass a few weeks ago.
Finally, thank you to Mayor Young, and Council Member Arriola, for their reconsideration of their prior “no” votes. They both now voted in favor of the proposal, unified the Council, and demonstrated a united front in support of an Aquatics Center.
Now, after Tuesday’s 4-0 vote, the Council has agreed to accept the land, and the City of Tracy is much closer to finally building the long-delayed Aquatics Center.
Please keep the momentum going, and proceed quickly with the next steps for the Aquatics Center.
Todd Lieberg, Tracy
