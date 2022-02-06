Tracy continues to make wonderful strides in these uncertain times, navigating our way to some form of normalcy. We are Team Tracy “Building Community Together!” As Mayor and under my leadership of Team Tracy, we have achieved much in 2021. For those who did not receive their Holiday Greeting update from me, I want to update you on some highlights of the year for Tracy.
Since being elected as Mayor of Tracy, I have overseen many of the positive changes throughout the city, including navigating the City of Tracy through a global pandemic, keeping our residents safe and being transparent about current events in our city as we continue to be responsive in reopening our city: returning our youth to schools, workforce to work, reopening businesses, invigorating our economic recovery, and expanding our recreational opportunities.
Earlier this year, Team Tracy was formed to purposely, collaboratively unite our city council -- Mayor Nancy Young, Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas and councilmembers Dan Arriola, Eleassia Davis and Mateo Bedolla -- staff, and community: “Building Community Together”!
This summer we had our first annual Tracy Connects event sponsored by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce to connect our community to civic organizations, nonprofits, service clubs and business as we promoted unity in our community. The event raised $10,000 for homelessness (Tracy Community Connections Center). The same evening, the Tracy Mayor’s Benefit 2021 raised over $46,000 in profits that were split evenly to combat homelessness (TCCC) and promote youth mental health (Boys and Girls Clubs of Tracy).
While companies were leaving California, many new businesses chose to make Tracy home including Hobby Lobby, Ghirardelli Chocolate, Home 2 Suites by Hilton, The Station on Central, Whiskey Tango Fitness, Serenity Salon, Empowered Men Built to Win, Labor Maxx Staffing, The Bubble Factory Car Wash, Realty One Group Zoom, Goniture Furniture, Family Therapy Through Play, The Stained Canvas, Amazon expanded, and many more.
On the financial front, 2021 marked the first year in the past decade that we, Tracy emerged from out of the path of a structural deficit into a healthy balanced budget. In addition to utilizing Measure V funds, a sales tax I championed in 2016, to help bridge gaps for struggling business and utility payers during the Covid pandemic; progress was made to designate Measure V funds towards promised amenities including committing funds to complete Legacy Fields Phase 1 (2022), moving forward in next steps with site selection for the Multigenerational Recreational Center (2022), and selecting the phasing plan for the much-anticipated Aquatics Center (2022).
2021 also brought some seasonal firsts that continue to grow Tracy into our future: This Spring we implemented a new “green energy” option changeover to East Bay Community Energy (EBCE), from which we also will realize new EV charging stations as well as debuted multiple renovated parks; This Summer we opened South County Fire Station 95 in Tracy Hills and our first disc golf course at Dr. Powers Park; This Fall we issued permits for a new cannabis industry creating a new revenue source; and this Winter 2021/22 we authorized contracts for the brand new homeless shelter, set to break ground in the spring, with wrap-around services as we sensitively continue to address homelessness, our affected parks and affordable housing .
There are great expectations on the horizon for 2022. Stay tuned …. Wishing you all the best! Thank you for your continued support as we are Building Community Together – We are Team Tracy!
• Nancy Young was elected to the Tracy City Council in 2012, and after serving 8 years as a council member and as Mayor Pro Tem she was elected Mayor of Tracy in 2020.
