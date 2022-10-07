Editor,
In response to Elizabeth Best (Your Voice, Sept. 16), you need to get your facts in order. The GOP, who owns all the Oil & Gas Industry, have intentionally increased the Gas & Electric prices to make Biden look bad.
The real reason is they still will bleed us dry of our incomes to line their pockets and make us pay for their neglect of properly running their equipment. They are shipping our oil overseas and causing our demise. Air pollution and water contamination and home explosions are caused by them pumping more gas pressure into pipelines to raise the rates on home owners/renters.
The Public Utilities Commission Board is managed by the GOP and is constantly approving every request by PG&E. We should have an Independent Board of Directors overseeing their appetite of our dollars.
This outdated infrastructure was neglected by the Oil Industry, which is now having to bring it up to date 100 years later at our expense. Many problems have existed, but solutions were blocked by the Rich GOP during past presidential terms. Trump was on the side of the Rich GOP and had their tax breaks raised costing us our current crisis in this current economy. Follow the money and you will see who is getting rich in our current crisis. Hint: it's not us. It's the Rich GOP.
This is not Biden's fault in anyway shape or form. It's our fault for not voting the rich GOP out of the Senate, Congress and House of Representatives. This is the TRUE FACTS. We all have to stop the blame game and point to the source of the problems. I want a livable economy for all sectors of humanity, not just the rich.
Mary Andrade, Tracy
