Dominique Griego of Tracy has been named to the Seton Hall University Dean’s List for the fall semester.
Undergraduate students completing all their courses with a minimum grade point average of 3.4 and no grades lower than a “C” qualify for the Dean’s List.
Seton Hall is a private Catholic university in South Orange, New Jersey that is home to nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students with more than 80 majors.
The university's nationally recognized School of Law is located in downtown Newark, New Jersey.
For more information, visit www.shu.edu.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
