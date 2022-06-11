June 7 to June 12, 2022 will see the National Gymnastics Championships take place in Orlando, Florida. Tracy’s Classic Gymnastics will send 13 gymnasts who qualified through the Regional Championships in May to represent the team.
The regionals took place from May 6 to May 8 in Queen Creek, Arizona and all of Classic Gymnastics’ competing athletes – boys and girls – qualified to attend the nationals this week.
Out of the whole group, 13 elected to take up their option to attend under the tutelage of owner and director, Jenny Yanessa, and the coaching staff.
In Level 3 of competition, Sofia Estrada, Annelyse Franco, and Natalie Brantley will compete for Classic.
Xuria Alfaro, Kinsley Masters, Teddy Franco, Reva Vijay, Maxine Gerolaga, and Lina Maamo will compete in Level Silver. Hannah Webb and Melissa Sahim will represent the Tracy team in Level Gold. In Level Platinum, Makayla Sumabat and Alana Martinez will compete over the next few days on the east coast.
