Classic Gymnastics is getting close to finishing off this competitive year. The team’s most recent competition was the California National Gymnastics State Championships, held Friday through Sunday at Ohana Gymanstics in Paso Robles.
Kinsley Masters got the top all-around score out of all of the gymnasts at the meet, taking first place in the Silver level Child C division. Her all-around score of 38.700 included first-place marks on the uneven bars (9.775), balance beam (9.800) and floor exercise (9.600).
Other top gymnasts in the Silver level included Maxine Gerolaga, Child D, with a first-place all-around score of 38.325, including first place on the vault (9.725), uneven bars (9.450) and balance beam (9.800). Sanai Tinajero placed first in the Child A division with an all-around score of 38.125, including first place on the balance beam.
Competing at the Gold level, Melissa Sahim placed first all around in the Senior B division with a score of 38.325, with first-place marks in all four events, including the vault (9.475), uneven bars (9.675), balance beam (9.625), and floor exercise (9.550), 1 all-around
At Level 3 Annelyse Franco was first all-around (38.450) in the Senior A division, with top marks on the vault (9.675), uneven bars (9.700), balance beam (9.625) and floor exercise (9.450). Natalie Brantley was first all-around (38.250) in the Junior A division, including first-place scores on the vault (9.600), balance beam (9.600) and floor exercise (9.600). Skyler Cordano was first all-around (37.850) in the Senior B division (), with top scores on the vault (9.750) and uneven bars (9.800).
Classic’s top gymnast at Level 1 was Eliana Zerba, placing first all-around (37.900), including first place on the vault (9.225), uneven bars (9.475) and floor exercise (9.650).
All of Classic’s gymnasts have qualified to attend Regionals which will take place in Queen Creek, Ariz., the weekend of May 6.
2022 NGA California State Championships
March 18 to 20, Ohana Gymnastics, Paso Robles
Platinum-Junior A
Makayla Sumabat - 2 all-around 37.950
Aurien Weimer - 3 all-around 37.600
Alana Martinez - 1 floor 9.650, 4 all-around 37.575
Gold-Senior A
Noor Atwal - 4T all-around 36.650
Gold-Senior B
Melissa Sahim - 1 vault 9.475, 1 bars 9.675, 1 beam 9.625, 1 floor 9.550, 1 all-around 38.325
Ava Perry - 5 all-around 36.925
Gold-Junior C
Hannah Webb - 1 floor 9.600, 3 all-around 37.125
Gold-Child C
Ariela Zuno - 1 bars 9.650, 1T beam 9.450, 1 floor 9.500, 2 all-around 37.600
Silver-Senior B
Bailey Morris - 4 all-around 37.200
Silver-Junior B
Reva Vijay - 1T bars 9.675, 1 beam 9.725, 3 all-around 38.150
Silver-Child A
Sanai Tinajero - 1 beam 9.700, 1 all-around 38.125
Xuria Alfaro - 1 floor 9.700, 2 all-around 38.100
Leilany Nunez - 3 all-around 37.750
Marley Gomes - 10 all-around 35.800
Silver-Child C
Kinsley Masters - 1 bars 9.775, 1 beam 9.800, 1 floor 9.600, 1 all-around 38.700
Teddy Franco - 1 vault 9.700, 2 all-around 38.500
Silver-Child D
Maxine Gerolaga - 1 vault 9.725, 1 bars 9.450, 1 beam 9.800, 1 all-around 38.325
Silver-Child E
Lina Maamo - 1 vault 9.700, 5 all-around 37.525
Level 3-Senior A
Annelyse Franco - 1 vault 9.675, 1 bars 9.700, 1 beam 9.625, 1 floor 9.450, 1 all-around 38.450
Level 3-Senior B
Skyler Cordano - 1 vault 9.750, 1 bars 9.800, 1 all-around 37.850
Katelyn Hellman - 2 all-around 37.325
Level 3-Junior A
Natalie Brantley - 1 vault 9.600, 1 beam 9.600, 1 floor 9.600, 1 all-around 38.250
Level 3-Child C
Sofia Estrada - 1 floor 9.600, 3 all-around 37.825
Level 1
Eliana Zerba - 1 vault 9.225, 1T bars 9.475, 1T floor 9.650, 1 all-around 37.900
Riya Sharma - 1T bars 9.475, 1 beam 9.650, 1T floor 9.650, 2 all-around 37.850
Nitya Seth - 3 all-around 37.750
Maliyah Woods - 5 all-around 36.700
Amaya Beal - 6 all-around 36.175
